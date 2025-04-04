Embed named AAMA Supplier of the Year at Amusement Expo International 2025!

Embed is the AAMA Supplier of the Year Award winner, a testament to the company’s commitment to layering value for members of the Embed family through constant innovation of solutions FEC operators can trust and maximise to enable, empower, and ease their business of fun. “We are honoured to be recognised for this esteemed award. We are grateful beyond words to our partners and the members of the Embed family for making this possible!” says Sara Paz, CMO and Growth Officer at Embed.