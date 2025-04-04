Kennywood Park gears up for opening day on April 12 with new Kennywood Junction and Eggcellent Celebration

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Opening Day at Kennywood, Pittsburgh’s Thrill and Entertainment Destination, is just nine days away, as the park’s 127th season begins on 412 Day, Saturday, April 12. This year begins with a ribbon cutting and unveiling of the all-new Kennywood Junction themed area and new Eggcellent Celebration event. Modeled after a small steel town neighborhood, Kennywood Junction features five newly themed rides, a celebration room, new retail store and will serve as the center piece for the Eggcellent Celebration.

Hoppin’ new festive fun all begins on Opening Day as the Eggcellent Celebration springs into bloom weekends April 12 through April 27, to mark the official start of spring, the Easter season and celebrate spring break. Plus, the park has added two additional bonus operating days, Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21. Details include:

– Guests can add a special Brunch with Tuft and his friends to their visit, offering exclusive early park access, additional photo opportunities and an all-you-can-eat buffet; and Thrilling Rides & Attractions – The park will be in full bloom with everyone’s favorite attractions ready for riders. Get ready for rides on the USA Today 10Best nominated Phantom’s Revenge, historic Jack Rabbit, iconic Kangaroo and more.

The Eggcellent Celebration is just the beginning of a full season jam packed with the park’s best event lineup ever. Bites and Pints Food & Drink Festival makes a grand return with two all-new countries, Cuba and Spain, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, May 23 through June 29 plus, Monday, May 26. Then in July, Kennywood lights up the sky with fireworks on July 4 and 5 and nine nights of Drone Shows July 11 through 19, plus more for the new All-American Summer festival. Fall Fantasy Parades get a Mardi Gras twist daily August 2 through August 17 with parade floats, live music and other entertainment on the midways, plus specialty food and drinks for a decked-out French Quarter block party. The longest Phantom Fall Fest in park history begins on September 12, with the debut of an all-new haunted house. Kennywood closes out the longest season ever with Rudolph and friends during Holiday Lights November 14 through January 4.

“2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting seasons in Kennywood history,” said General Manager Ricky Spicuzza. “With the debut of brand-new events like the Eggcellent Celebration and All-American Summer, plus the long-awaited return of the Steel Curtain, there’s more to see, do and experience than ever before. This will be our longest season yet, and we can’t wait to welcome guests for a year packed with unforgettable thrills, family fun and new traditions.”

In addition to a full season packed with events and new reasons to visit, the park’s record setting Steel Curtain Roller Coaster makes its grand return in 2025.