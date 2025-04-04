Zach Williams and Skillet headline Dollywood’s Rock The Smokies

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Zach Williams and legendary Christian rock band Skillet headline Dollywood’s popular contemporary Christian music event, Rock the Smokies, with multiple shows set to take place in Celebrity Theater on Saturday, Aug. 23.

One of contemporary Christian music’s most well-known names, Zach Williams has become known for chart-toppers—including “There Was Jesus,” a collaboration with Dollywood’s Dreamer-in-Chief Dolly Parton—that tell the story of how God’s love and guidance changed his life. While on tour with the Southern rock band he co-founded, Williams knew he needed to follow another path.

“I can remember walking through the front door crying after I got back from that tour. I apologized to my wife and my kids. I asked God to be the Lord of my life, and things started to change,” he says. “I remember getting on my knees praying, saying ‘I don’t care if I don’t do music again. I will find a job, go to church, and be a good dad…One thing after another, God showed up.”

Williams said he’s thankful for the second chance and prioritizes his wife and kids over his career saying, “Now, I won’t play anywhere where they can’t come along.” The opportunity to perform at Rock the Smokies provides Williams’ family a great place to play while dad is at work.

Contemporary Christian rock band Skillet co-headlines the Rock the Smokies concerts. The Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated group was formed in 1996 and has transcended music genres with their songs featured in places beyond the Christian radio airwaves.

Guests can expect to hear songs from Skillet’s newest album, Revolution, alongside their multi-platinum hits, including “Monster,” “Hero,” “Awake and Alive,” and “Feel Invincible.”

“We are excited to be at Rock the Smokies this year at Dollywood. We look forward to rocking out alongside some other great artists, like Zach Williams,” said John Cooper of Skillet. “We love whenever we get the opportunity to play in our new home state and you know that we need to have that famous cinnamon bread at Dollywood. Let’s rock!”

Additionally, Rock the Smokies features several other contemporary Christian artists performing on stages throughout the park. Those artists include Alexander Pappas, Micah Christopher, Ivey Asher, and Sansone. All performances outside of Celebrity Theater are free with park admission. Dr. Joy Greene serves as the emcee of the Celebrity Theater performances.

Tickets for the headline events are extremely popular, and premium seats tend to sell out quickly. Pre-sale begins Thursday, April 10, with tickets on sale to the general public on Friday, April 11. Tickets are good for seats in Celebrity Theater shows only; all other general admission concerts are first come, first served. Guests can save $19 on tickets purchased during the Super Early Bird promotion available through June 27.

Photo opportunities are available through the platinum VIP package. Special Dollywood season passholder pricing also is available on the event website, rockthesmokiesfest.com