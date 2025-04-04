Hersheypark opens this weekend for 119th operating year

WHAT:

Hersheypark springs back to life this weekend when it opens on Saturday, April 5, at 11 a.m. for its 119th operating year. The largest amusement park in Pennsylvania will be open for seven Spring Weekends through May 18, with extended hours over Easter Weekend, before the summer season begins May 22.

Tickets include more than 50 rides with the most coasters in the Northeast, Hershey Character selfies, seal and sea lion shows, ZooAmerica visits and endless Hersheypark Happy.

ONLY-IN-HERSHEY SPRING OFFERINGS:

Hersheypark offers more than 50 spring attractions (weather permitting) with 14 coasters, 20 kiddie rides and family favorites like the Ferris Wheel and Kissing Tower (celebrating 50 years).

Tickets used during Spring Weekends also include meet and greets with iconic characters Hershey Bar and Reese, Our Friends From The Sea shows featuring marine animals with special needs and entrance to ZooAmerica to see dozens of North American animals.

Hersheypark will also debut sweet and savory food and beverage offerings this spring, including new sundaes, new King Size Shake flavors topped with baked goods and a new Twisted French Fry Flight in celebration of Twizzlers Twisted Gravity opening this summer.