Dippin’ Dots celebrates National Ice Cream Day with its largest giveaway yet

PADUCAH, Ky. — Dippin’ Dots, the original beaded ice cream, is gearing up for its biggest National Ice Cream Day celebration to date. On Sunday, July 20, fans nationwide can enjoy free Dippin’ Dots at 120 participating Dippin’ Dots locations and at all Chuck E. Cheese locations throughout the country. Cinemark joins the celebration with giveaways and sweepstakes, plus Dippin’ Dots’ own online discount, and a full day of family fun at American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

“We’re going all out this year to thank our fans for over three decades of fun,” said Kimmra Hingher, vice president of marketing at J&J Snack Foods, parent company of Dippin’ Dots. “Whether you’re picking up your favorite Dippin’ Dots flavor at a local shop, grabbing a cup of the exclusive Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch flavor, or joining the celebration at Cinemark or American Dream, there’s something for everyone. It’s our sweetest day of the year, and we’re excited to celebrate with fans across the country.”

Originally established in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, National Ice Cream Day falls on the third Sunday in July and celebrates one of America’s most beloved treats.

Here’s how to celebrate with Dippin’ Dots this National Ice Cream Day:

Free Dippin’ Dots at 120 Locations Nationwide : Participating store and shopping center locations will offer a free mini cup during a designated 2-hour window on Sunday, July 20. The first 100 fans at each location will also receive a free collectible souvenir cup (while supplies last). Find your nearest location at dippindots.com/locator.

: Participating store and shopping center locations will offer a free mini cup during a designated 2-hour window on Sunday, July 20. The first 100 fans at each location will also receive a free collectible souvenir cup (while supplies last). Find your nearest location at dippindots.com/locator. Chuck E. Cheese : Redeem a free small cup of Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch, Chuck E. Cheese’s exclusive Dippin’ Dots flavor, with a digital coupon available at chuckecheese.com/cookiecrunch for use on Sunday, July 20. From July 14–20, fans can also enter the Chuck E. Cheese National Ice Cream Day Sweepstakes for a chance to win free Dippin’ Dots at Chuck E. Cheese for an entire year . Register for a chance to win athttps://www.dippindots.com/chuck-e-summer-sweeps/

: Redeem a free small cup of Chuck E.’s Cookie Crunch, Chuck E. Cheese’s exclusive Dippin’ Dots flavor, with a digital coupon available at chuckecheese.com/cookiecrunch for use on Sunday, July 20. From July 14–20, fans can also enter the for a chance to win . Register for a chance to win athttps://www.dippindots.com/chuck-e-summer-sweeps/ Cinemark : Starting July 17, moviegoers who purchase Dippin’ Dots at participating Cinemark locations will receive a free souvenir cup, while supplies last. From July 20–27, fans can also enter a social media sweepstakes for a chance to win a Cinemark gift card and Dippin’ Dots merch prize pack.

: Starting July 17, moviegoers who purchase Dippin’ Dots at participating Cinemark locations will receive a free souvenir cup, while supplies last. From July 20–27, fans can also enter a for a chance to win a Cinemark gift card and Dippin’ Dots merch prize pack. American Dream Mall Activation – East Rutherford, NJ : On July 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy free Dippin’ Dots, games, giveaways, and exclusive swag during a day-long celebration in Court A, Level 1.

: On July 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can enjoy free Dippin’ Dots, games, giveaways, and exclusive swag during a day-long celebration in Court A, Level 1. Collectible Souvenir Cups : Limited-edition Dippin’ Dots souvenir cups will be available at all participating events and partners, including Chuck E. Cheese, Cinemark, American Dream Mall, and Dippin’ Dots shop locations, while supplies last.

: Limited-edition Dippin’ Dots souvenir cups will be available at all participating events and partners, including Chuck E. Cheese, Cinemark, American Dream Mall, and Dippin’ Dots shop locations, while supplies last. Online Offer: Save 25% on online orders placed at dippindots.com on July 20 with promo code NICD2025 at checkout.

For more than 37 years, Dippin’ Dots has delivered smiles and sweet memories with its iconic beaded ice cream. This year’s National Ice Cream Day celebration is the biggest yet, bringing the fun to fans nationwide with unforgettable flavors, giveaways, and a whole lot of joy.