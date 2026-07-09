Dollywood earns place on Time’s inaugural list of America’s best private companies

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts continues to earn remarkable accolades this summer with another announced this morning. TIME has named the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, destination to its inaugural list of the top 500 privately held companies in the United States. Dollywood was the only theme park on the list.

According to TIME, “The America’s Best Private Companies 2026 ranking is a comprehensive analysis aimed at identifying the best private companies in the United States. The ranking focuses on two key dimensions: Employee Satisfaction and Company Impact. The analysis highlights 500 privately owned companies ranked high on both employee satisfaction surveys and positive net impact on society, global knowledge and health, and the environment.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts ranked #49 on the overall list and was ranked fourth in the category “Hospitality, Travel & Leisure,” a grouping which also included restaurants. Other companies in the Hospitality, Travel & Leisure category included, Great Clips (#38), P.F. Chang’s (#110), Chick-fil-A (#125), Drury Hotels (#183), Panda Express (#232) and In-N-Out Burger (#325).

Companies on the overall list included Patagonia (#1), Wegmans (#2), 1-800-CONTACTS (#16), PetSmart (#20), Chobani (#29), Carhartt (#42), Bass Pro Shops (#57), Books-A-Million (#84), Ocean Spray (#169), Buc-ee’s (#198), National Basketball Association (#308), Blue Origin (#359), Nordstrom (#366), Food City (#381) and New Balance (#403).

“Being included among these esteemed companies on TIME’s inaugural Best Private Companies list is a truly humbling yet proud moment for us,” said Dollywood Parks & Resorts President, Eugene Naughton. “Every day, our aim is to make our guests feel like family. We deeply value their feedback and ideas, and we use those insights to guide our decisions. I believe that dedication is a big part of why we were honored with inclusion on this prestigious list.”

TIME determined employee satisfaction based on nearly a quarter-of-a-million surveys from employees across various industries in the United States. The employees evaluated employers on overall recommendation scores, workplace culture, working conditions, compensation, equality and other workplace-related factors. Employees also were asked to recommend other employers within their industries.

Company impact was assessed using data provided by The Upright Project, a group which measures the net societal and environmental impact created through a company’s products and services. Companies were evaluated across four impact pillars: society, knowledge, health and environment. Once the data was collected and evaluated, it was consolidated and weighted by a scoring model. The scores of both dimensions were combined on an equal percentage basis to form the final ranking score.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts’ placement on the list could certainly be attributed to the status the company has garnered within the theme park industry. The company’s properties have earned numerous awards and “best of” designations during the last few years. In just the past year, the park has garnered impressive recognition within the industry and beyond.

In June, Dollywood was named to two of Newsweek’s Greatest Workplaces lists, landing on both America’s Greatest Workplaces and Tennessee’s Greatest Workplaces. The National Amusement Park Historical Association voted the park as top theme park in the country in May. Newsweek named the company a Best Workplace for Women in February, followed by an award in March from Newsweek listing Dollywood as a Best Workplace for Entry Level Employees. Last fall, Dollywood was #50 on Forbes’ Best Customer Service 2026 list. Dollywood also was named the top theme park in the United States by Tripadvisor in 2025, 2024 and 2022; Dollywood finished second in 2023.