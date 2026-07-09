Launch Family Entertainment advances strategic growth in first half of 2026

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — Launch Family Entertainment (Launch), a leading indoor family entertainment franchise, continued to build momentum throughout the first half of 2026 through strategic development and innovation.

A key milestone during the first half of the year was the introduction of Launch’s smaller-format park model. Designed to provide franchisees with greater flexibility when evaluating real estate opportunities, the new format allows the brand to enter a broader range of markets while maintaining the attractions, hospitality offerings, and guest experience that define the Launch concept. The smaller-format model further strengthens Launch’s development strategy by creating additional pathways for growth and expanding the number of viable locations available to prospective franchisees.

Launch also continued to expand its national footprint during the first half of 2026 by opening two new parks, signing three development agreements, and securing two new leases. Together, these milestones reinforce the brand’s strategic growth trajectory and position Launch for continued expansion in key markets nationwide.

Bringing its full-family entertainment experience to more communities nationwide, the brand opened new locations in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Arlington, Texas. These openings reflect Launch’s continued evolution into a hospitality-driven family entertainment platform designed to serve guests through attractions, events, food and beverage offerings, and repeat visitation, creating a diversified operating model designed for long-term growth.

“During the first half of 2026, we continued to execute our growth strategy by entering competitive markets with experienced operators who share our commitment to operational excellence and exceptional guest experiences,” said Craig Erlich, CEO of Launch Entertainment. “The momentum we’ve built reflects the strength of our business model, the dedication of our operators and the increasing demand for high-quality entertainment destinations. We look forward to building on our current growth trajectory throughout the remainder of the year and beyond.”

In addition to new openings, Launch continued to expand its development pipeline through signed agreements in Leesburg, Virginia; Frederick, Maryland; and Manchester, New Hampshire. The brand also secured signed leases in Centennial, Colorado, and Missoula, Montana, marking Launch’s entry into two new states and further strengthening its national footprint. These development milestones position the brand for continued growth across the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Mountain West regions while creating opportunities to introduce Launch’s unique entertainment experience to additional communities throughout the country.

“We continue to see strong interest from entrepreneurs looking to invest in the family entertainment space, and our ability to offer multiple development formats creates even more growth opportunities,” said Mike Stout, Chief Development Officer at Launch Entertainment. “As we continue expanding across the country, we remain focused on partnering with experienced operators, identifying strategic markets and supporting our franchisees as they build scalable, long-term businesses within their community.”

Launch offers a scalable, multi-unit growth opportunity within the rapidly evolving family entertainment industry. Designed to deliver an engaging guest experience, the concept appeals to a broad demographic through its unique blend of attractions, immersive experiences, and hospitality offerings.

The brand continues to pursue strategic expansion across both existing and new markets throughout the United States and is actively seeking qualified franchise partners with strong operational capabilities and the financial capacity to grow with the brand.