Universal Orlando Resort’s fall edition of Universal Volcano Bay Nights begins tonight – running every Friday through October 31

ORLANDO — Tonight, Universal Orlando Resort kicks off the fall edition of its popular event, Universal Volcano Bay Nights – giving guests the exciting opportunity to enjoy Universal Orlando’s award-winning water theme park after dark. Running every Friday through October 31, the exclusive, limited-capacity event features access to Volcano Bay’s popular attractions, live entertainment and – new for the fall season – appearances by Scooby-Doo and the Gang as they confront a villain within the lava-lit paradise.

Guests attending Volcano Bay Nights can enjoy access to Volcano Bay beginning at 4:00 p.m. before the exclusive, limited-capacity event officially kicks off at 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. – where they can enjoy all of their favorite attractions with lower wait times, including TeAwa the Fearless River, Ko’okiri Body Plunge, Krakatau Aqua Coaster and more. Throughout the park, guests will encounter live entertainment like a Beach Bash on Waturi Beach with a live DJ and photo ops with the iconic Mystery Machine and popular characters Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Velma, Fred and Daphne – along with one of the villains from the animated series, Ghost Clown.

Guests can also indulge in delicious snacks included with event admission – like Churro Bites with Mango or Chocolate Dipping Sauce, and Golden Pineapple & Coconut Popcorn – and choose from more than 100 drink choices and enjoy refills throughout the evening with Coca-Cola beverages in a Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup. Plus, additional specialty menu items will be available for purchase at Kohola Reef Restaurant & Social Club, Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona and select snack stands.

Tickets for Volcano Bay Nights start at $99 plus tax per person and standard self-parking is included in the price of admission for the event. Universal Orlando Passholders can take advantage of a 10% discount off the ticketed price with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and valid photo ID. Guests can also upgrade their experience by reserving a private cabana for the event, starting at $279.99. Private cabanas must be booked at the concierge huts on the event day and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.