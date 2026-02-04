Kings Dominion begins 2026 hiring season

DOSWELL, Va. –– Kings Dominion is hiring more than 2,500 seasonal employees for the 2026 season, which begins Saturday, March 21. The park will begin filling these roles during a week-long hiring event by parent company Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to fill more than 50,000 positions in its parks across North America.

“With so many roles available, there is a position for everyone,” said Anji Anderson, human resources director. “Our fast and efficient hiring process, including paid training, helps new team members start earning quickly. At Kings Dominion, fun is serious business, and we are proud to welcome a diverse team each year where people can make friends, make an impact, and be part of something exciting.”

Kings Dominion & Soak City Waterpark will be hiring for all positions, including rides, lifeguards, food and beverage, admissions, entertainment, retail, park service/cleanliness team, EMT/paramedics, security and a variety of other exciting positions.

The park will offer a number of onsite, in-person hiring events during National Hiring Week Feb. 14 through 22.