Six Flags Over Texas And Hurricane Harbor Arlington seek to hire more than 1,400 employees for exciting 2026 season

ARLINGTON, Texas –– Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington, North Texas’ premier theme park and sister water park, today announced plans to hire more than 1,400 seasonal employees for the 2026 season, which launches Feb. 28. The park is currently filling these roles and will continue during a week-long hiring event Feb. 14 to 22 by parent company Six Flags Entertainment Corporation to fill more than 50,000 positions in its parks across North America.

“We are so excited for the new season and all that Six Flags Over Texas has to offer for the 65th anniversary season including the opening of Tormenta Rampaging Run, a record-breaking coaster set to change the Arlington skyline,” said Nikki Rosenboom, human resources manager. “Our wide variety of positions allows us to match an applicant’s skills and career goals to the right job in the park. Our efficient hiring process ensures that applicants can complete hiring and paid training quickly to begin earning money. We are thrilled to build a diverse workforce focused on having fun, making a difference in the lives of our guests and making friends along the way for another momentous year.”

Six Flags Over Texas will hire for a myriad of roles including ride operations, food and beverage, admissions, retail, park service team, security and more. Hurricane Harbor Arlington will also hire for various roles including lifeguards, foods, park services, cabana servers, security and more.