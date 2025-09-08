Madame Tussauds Orlando reveals show stopping Selena Gomez wax figure in red hot VMA look

ORLANDO — Global superstar Selena Gomez is the latest A-list addition to Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds Orlando, and her dazzling new wax figure is pure red-carpet magic. Revealed ahead of the 2025 VMAs, the figure captures Gomez in the stunning red beaded floral gown she wore to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the night she won Best Afrobeats Song for her feature on Rema’s global hit, “Calm Down.”

Layered over a corseted nude slip, the gown exudes both elegance and boldness, accented with sparkling diamanté jewelry and strappy red heels. Every detail, from the intricate beadwork to her luminous smile, has been meticulously crafted to honor her lasting influence on music, film and fashion.

“Selena Gomez is an international icon whose talent, style, and authenticity inspires millions around the world,” said Paul Gould, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando. “We’re thrilled to honor her and welcome fans with this striking new wax figure, capturing one of her most memorable MTV VMA red-carpet looks.”

The new figure is a testament to Madame Tussauds’ unmatched craftsmanship. Over nine months, a team of 20 studio artists sculpted, painted, and hand-inserted each strand of hair, creating a flawless likeness that embodies the beauty, charisma, and it-factor that have made Gomez beloved around the world.