Universal Orlando Resort celebrates Mardi Gras: International Flavors Of Carnaval from February 7 Through April 4, 2026

ORLANDO — From February 7, 2026, through April 4, 2026, Universal Orlando Resort serves up Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, bringing dynamic culinary experiences and Carnaval festivities from around the world to Universal Studios Florida. The vibrant celebration will feature a nightly parade with glittering floats, high-energy street performers, and tons of colorful beads. And on select nights, guests can enjoy live performances from some of the biggest names in music. Plus, guests can savor a diverse array of international cuisine along with mouthwatering dishes inspired by New Orleans’ iconic flavors.

Guests can elevate their Mardi Gras festivities with the purchase of the fan-favorite Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. This unique offering includes a savory three-course meal on the day of their visit that features one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert and one non-alcoholic beverage from one of five participating restaurants: The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar (Universal CityWalk), NBC Sports Grill & Brew (Universal CityWalk), Lombard’s Seafood Grille (Universal Studios Florida), Confisco Grille (Universal Islands of Adventure; 2-Park ticket required) and Antojitos Authentic Mexican Restaurant (Universal CityWalk; available for dinner only). After dining, guests get to hop aboard a reserved spot on a Mardi Gras parade float and toss colorful beads to other guests as they wind the streets of the park – joining the celebration in true New Orleans style.

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience is available for purchase now and starts at $94.99 plus tax per person. Guests can reserve their spot by calling 407-224-7554 or visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras . Universal Orlando Passholders receive a 15% discount off the ticketed price of the experience when purchasing online, at the Front Gate, Guest Services locations in the theme parks (valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and photo ID required) or by calling 407-224-7554.

Guests can let the good times roll and enjoy all the excitement of Universal Mardi Gras as part of regular admission to Universal Studios Florida or with a valid Universal Orlando Annual or Seasonal Pass (blockout dates apply). More details about Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, including the menu of delicious food and beverage items and the highly anticipated concert line-up, will be revealed soon.