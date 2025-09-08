AMCbid to auction all indoor attractions and equipment of Houston FunPlex

HOUSTON, Texas — One of the largest indoor entertainment centers in Texas is opening its doors for the final time–not for adventure, but for auction. Auction Management Corporation (AMCbid,) in partnership with ThreeSixty Asset Advisors (ThreeSixty), will conduct a two-day online auction Sept. 24–25, 2025, of the complete contents of Houston FunPlex, a 200,000 square-foot indoor amusement park packed with attractions, equipment, décor and more.

For nearly 40 years, the Alief neighborhood’s FunPlex – originally celebrated as Fame City – was more than just a play destination; it was a rite of passage for generations of Houstonians. Under its neon glow, kids spent summer days skating, bowling, and playing arcade games, while families made memories that lasted a lifetime. Now, as those rides and lanes get ready for auction, this sale represents not just equipment, but a tangible piece of Houston’s shared nostalgia and neighborhood heart.

From a forty-lane StringPin bowling alley (Brunswick Boost ST, installed in 2023) and roller skating rink (featured in Beyoncé’s 2013 music video “Blow”) to go-karts, VR simulators and indoor rides, this auction catalog is filled with commercial-grade assets built for fun and is now open for bidding. The catalog also includes a ferris wheel, dozens of arcade games, a two-story PlayPort with ball pits, bungee trampolines, sports bar, restaurant and concession equipment, plus a large inventory of props, décor, AV systems, lighting and more.

“We’ve got all the fun stuff here! Whether you’re expanding an existing facility, launching a new venture, or collecting amusement pieces, this auction has something for you,” said Justin Balsam, the AMCbid sale manager.

Auction Details

Day 1 Bidding Closes: Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. CT

Day 2 Bidding Closes: Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at 10 a.m. CT

Preview (by appointment only): Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 22–23, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT

Bidding is open now for this two-day online auction. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Houston FunPlex history.

To view the full catalog, register and bid, visit www.amcbid.com/auctions/detail/bw145133.