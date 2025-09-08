Universal Orlando Resort wins big at Amusement Today’s 2025 Golden Ticket Awards – taking home five industry awards

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort received huge honors at this year’s Amusement Today Golden Ticket Awards – taking home a total of five awards recognizing its innovative and immersive experiences. Awards include Universal Volcano Bay being named the Best Water Park – becoming the first new winner in this category in 26 years – and four awards for experiences within its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

“We are honored to have received five 2025 Golden Ticket Awards this year,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort. “We are committed to developing the most innovative, immersive experiences imaginable and creating a vacation experience like no other. Our amazing team members take tremendous pride in delivering exceptional experiences to our guests every day, and this incredible recognition is a result of their hard work and dedication.”

The complete list of awards for Universal Orlando Resort is below:

Best Water Park: Universal Volcano Bay Universal Orlando’s groundbreaking water theme park, Universal Volcano Bay offers the perfect balance of thrills and relaxation within a lush tropical paradise centered around a massive 200-ft volcano.

Universal Volcano Bay Best New Coaster: Stardust Racers​ at Epic Universe One of Epic Universe’s most thrilling experiences, Stardust Racers is a dual-launch coaster that reaches speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet as it sends guests rocketing through unique maneuvers where they speed alongside each other, crisscross, and so much more – creating an “out-of-this-world” adrenaline rush.

Stardust Racers​ at Epic Universe Best Dark Ride: Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment​ at Epic Universe Blending innovative ride technology and media, larger-than-life sets, and the most lifelike animated figures Universal has ever created, Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment sends guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor where they must evade a horde of enraged monsters that have been unleashed when Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s latest experiment goes terribly wrong.

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment​ at Epic Universe Best New Theme Concept: Darkmoor​ (in reference to Dark Universe at Epic Universe) The most ominous world of Epic Universe, Dark Universe brings the classic Universal Monsters to the present day in the themed village of Darkmoor, home to attractions, shops, restaurants and character encounters designed to thrill everyone from families to Monsters fans alike.

Darkmoor​ (in reference to Dark Universe at Epic Universe) Best New Attraction Installation: Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry at Epic Universe Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry is the most ambitious ride that Universal has ever created and combines massive environments, powerful storytelling and first-of-its kind ride technology. Guests board omni-directional lifts that propel them up, down, forward, backward, sideways and more as they embark on a thrilling chase through the Ministry of Magic to capture Dolores Umbridge, who has escaped the trial for her crimes against the wizarding world.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry at Epic Universe