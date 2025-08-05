Kennywood levels up horror with all-new haunted attraction: Detached

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Kennywood Park, Pittsburgh’s Thrill and Entertainment Destination, is taking screams to the extreme as Phantom Fall Fest creeps out of the shadows for its longest and most horrifying season yet. Phantom Fall Fest will put more horror into Halloween from Friday, September 12 through Saturday, November 1. This year, park-goers are in for even more nightmares as the park debuts a brand-new haunted house, Detached.

Beginning on Opening Night, Detached will debut with next level scares. Brave souls are encouraged to pull themselves together as they enter the terrifying toy store of the Puppet Master. His delusional quest to build the perfect puppet has only led him deeper into madness. Now, he’s handpicking the parts he desires from the brave people who enter his shop. Those who enter should keep their head on straight if they are going to survive a trip through a world of deranged dolls and manic marionettes.

In addition to the park’s newest haunted attraction, Phantom Fall Fest features four sinister scare zones and six haunted houses including fan favorites like mAlice in Wonderland Unleashed, Shady Grove, Dark Shadows, Fear Fest and more. The day-to-night Halloween event offers family friendly fun and rides for all during the day. Then, at 6 p.m., the fear kicks in gear as terror lurks behind every corner and nearly 200 scare actors roam the park each night.

“We are taking terror to a whole new level in 2025 as we debut our newest and most horrifying haunt ever during Phantom Fall Fest, Detached,” said Ricky Spicuzza, Kennywood General Manager. “With the longest event run in Kennywood history and the debut of Detached, we’re delivering next-level horror and thrills you won’t find anywhere else in Pittsburgh.”

In addition to haunted attractions and daytime family fun, most Kennywood rides and attractions will also be open for guests of all ages to enjoy. The Steel Curtain, Jack Rabbit, Black Widow, Phantom’s Revenge, and more will be open throughout the day and all night long. Family friendly attractions at Kennywood Junction and Kiddieland will be open each Saturday and Sunday of Phantom Fall Fest until 6 p.m.

Phantom Fall Fest will run select days from Friday, September 12 through Saturday, November 1. Visitors will be able to enjoy the park from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays, with a special bonus day added to the park on Thursday, October 23 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The 2025 Season will conclude with the 14th rendition of Holiday Lights at Kennywood. Beginning on Friday, November 14, families are invited to enjoy all that is merry and bright throughout the park.

To get the most out of the rest of the season, visitors can save up to $60 on 2026 Season Pass when they purchase online. 2026 Gold and Platinum Season Passes include the rest of the 2025 season for free, including unlimited access to this year’s Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights. Gold and Platinum passes also offer unique perks like free friend tickets, discounts on food and retail items, free parking, and more.