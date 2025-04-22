Turn up the volume on play as Legoland California reveals its full Lego Festival line-up

CARLSBAD, Calif. — It’s time to get ready for one of the biggest family celebrations of play ever as LEGOLAND California Resort reveals the full line-up of its new LEGO Festival taking place from May 3 to June 8.

LEGO Festival has been created to encourage families to play more as recent research shows 76% of parents believe that children have less time and space to play, which is crucial for creativity and learning, developing social skills and building confidence.

The Festival takes play to the next level, as guests can build, dance and rock out in LEGO Festival Zones, each with a distinct theme and iconic new LEGO model. Meanwhile, seven new LEGO characters will also bring an extra dose of excitement and interactive fun, ensuring smiles and memories for everyone.

Gaming Zone : From pixels to bricks, the LEGO Fortnite Gaming Zone will feature a life-size LEGO model of fan favorite, Cuddle Team Leader, built from more than 21,000 bricks which took master model builders more than 75 hours to create . Not only that, for the first time LEGO Fortnite fans can also unleash their inner model builder and create their own extraordinary builds to expand the Lost Isles while also meeting the one and only Adventure Peely – the iconic LEGO Fortnite character!

From pixels to bricks, the LEGO Fortnite Gaming Zone will feature a life-size LEGO model of fan favorite, Cuddle Team Leader, built from more than . Not only that, for the first time LEGO Fortnite fans can also unleash their inner model builder and create their own extraordinary builds to expand the Lost Isles while also meeting the one and only Adventure Peely – the iconic LEGO Fortnite character! Music Zone: Rock out to the ultimate LEGO Battle of the Bands show. This rocking zone will also feature an opportunity to get access to all areas and meet the band.

Rock out to the ultimate LEGO Battle of the Bands show. This rocking zone will also feature an opportunity to get access to all areas and meet the band. Dance Zone: Groove to sweet tunes and show off your best moves as you build the beat at DJ Good Vibes Dance Party.

Groove to sweet tunes and show off your best moves as you build the beat at DJ Good Vibes Dance Party. Creative Zone: Join renowned LEGO Master Model Builder, Alec, virtually as he leads creative LEGO building adventures including the chance to build your own LEGO Minifigure head cookie.

Join renowned LEGO Master Model Builder, Alec, virtually as he leads creative LEGO building adventures including the chance to build your own LEGO Minifigure head cookie. Chill Out Zone: Kick back and relax in a secret LEGO garden full of vibrant flower walls! Families can chill out together while building LEGO flowers, adding their creations to the ever-growing flower walls. Plus, the littlest guests can build along with Hopsy, the friendliest red little bunny during the LEGO DUPLO® show – perfect for preschoolers.

On their journey through all five play zones, guests will also be encouraged to make a ‘Play Pact’ at the end of each Park visit, inspiring children to build more, laugh louder, explore endlessly and always keep playing.

Emily Stadelman, Global Brand Director for LEGOLAND Resorts , said: “It’s time to power up your play and let imaginations run wild by taking part in our first ever LEGO Festival. We’re so excited to be joining other LEGOLAND Resorts across the world to create this ultimate brick building experience, where thousands of kids and their parents will come together to celebrate play. From dancing, rocking and now gaming with LEGO Fortnite we can’t wait to help families create memorable moments together.”

Rebecca Snell, Senior VP LEGOLAND Brand, said: “We are putting the power back in the hands of children and giving them the control to build, create and play in exactly the way they want to which is an idea that runs deeply through the new LEGO Festival.”

The LEGO Festival is included with regular park admission. For more information about LEGOLAND California, visit our website or follow us on Facebook. To book a Vacation Package at LEGOLAND Hotel, visit our Vacation Packages page. Guests can also purchase single-day tickets or annual passes with or without a hotel stay.