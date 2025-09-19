Stormvåg rolls into Liseberg – new family attraction opens summer 2026

In the summer of 2026, new adventures will set sail in Liseberg’s very own archipelago as Stormvåg (Storm Wave) – a brand new family attraction – makes its debut. The ride is a Wild Swing XL model, one of the first of its kind. Stormvåg will be located along the Liseberg riverbank and, with its charming boatyard inspired theme, will become a natural part of Liseberg’s beloved West Coast area.

While Wild Swing attractions can be found elsewhere in Europe, this is one of the first of a new generation – taller, bigger, faster and with even more thrills.

“Stormvåg is a bit reminiscent of the classic Topspin ride, but here the whole family can ride together. It’s got just the right amount of thrill to spark spontaneous laughter. It’s simply a ride that makes you really happy,” says Kenneth Berndtsson, VP of Operations Director at Liseberg.

Stormvåg will take over the area previously home to the iconic Kristallsalongen. Like all new attractions at Liseberg, it will feature unique theming that offers guests an experience beyond the expected.

Development of this part of the park began back in 2013 with the opening of Kaninlandet and the adjacent West Coast Area. Stormvåg marks an important next step in enhancing the guest experience in the area, adding a long awaited touch of Gothenburg and West Coast charm. Alongside the new attraction the surrounding area will also be refreshed, including new restrooms and locker storage.

– The entire area is getting a much anticipated upgrade and the attraction itself becomes the perfect bridge between Kaninlandet and our more thrilling rides. Stormvåg is a key piece in the continuous development of the park and Liseberg’s overall appeal, says Andreas Andersen, CEO of Liseberg.

About Stormvåg