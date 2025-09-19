Legoland California debuts first-ever Lego Halloween Tree; Brick-or-Treat Monster Party debuts at Legoland California Resort this weekend for more monstrous fun

CARLSBAD, Calif. — No tricks, all tree-ts! As part of this year’s Brick-or-Treat Halloween celebration at LEGOLAND California Resort, a brand-new LEGO built Halloween Tree is making its debut! Located in The Beginning area of the Park, this 17-foot-tall, 12-foot-wide tree is the Park’s largest LEGO creation by brick count, greeting guests as they enter an unforgettable Halloween celebration.

LEGOLAND California’s Halloween Tree comes to life with moving eyes and eyebrows that follow guests as they enter the Park, accompanied by Halloween-themed audio. Made from 680,963 LEGO bricks and over 4,000 hours of building magic by five Master Model Builders, this larger-than-life LEGO tree features twinkling lights, cobwebs, ghosts, and playful pumpkins, making it a festive highlight of Brick-or-Treat.

Brick-or-Treat, LEGOLAND® California’s family-friendly Monster Party, is haunting the Resort on select weekend dates from this Saturday , Sept. 20 through Nov. 1. Families can look forward to the ultimate Halloween festivity, featuring live shows, candy stations with treats provided by Haribo®, meet-and-greets with LEGO® monster characters, and not-so-scary-themed takes on fan-favorite LEGOLAND attractions for all ages! New this year, Lord Vampyre’s V.I.M. Costume Party blasts off with a “Best Space Themed” category, celebrating the Park’s new space-themed family indoor coaster coming in early 2026. All frightful happenings are included with general Park admission and select annual passes.

Limited-Time Deals: Kids Go FREE with paid adult tickets, including Brick-or-Treat event dates. Or stay in one of our two LEGOLAND® Resort Hotels with our Kids Stay & Play FREE Ticket + Hotel package and save an additional 20% on rooms. Want even more bricktastic fun? Buy a 2026 Annual Pass now and get the rest of 2025 free—including admission to Brick-or-Treat with select Annual Pass tiers.