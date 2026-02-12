Six Flags Great Adventure reveals return of ‘Wild’ ride and guest experience upgrades for the upcoming season

JACKSON, N.J. –– Six Flags Great Adventure is preparing for an exciting season ahead with a slate of new and returning experiences designed to elevate every visit—from immersive wildlife encounters and iconic attraction enhancements to expanded dining, entertainment spaces, and major infrastructure upgrades. This unveiling marks the first of a series of exciting announcements the theme park will share this spring.

A Wild Safari Experience Returns

The fan-favorite Safari Off-Road Adventure returns to the theme park this season. Home to more than 1,200 animals from six continents — including elephants, rhinos, tigers, giraffes and lions — the Safari Off-Road Adventure takes explorers on an exhilarating, up-close wildlife expedition through expansive habitats, and this experience is included with park admission.

This VIP-style experience is free for passholders and members and includes an informative safari guide who narrates the journey and answers questions aboard a rugged, open-air vehicle, offering unobstructed views of the animals along the way.

Safari Off-Road Adventure will continue to operate from Base Camp near the Safari entrance while also offering a convenient theme park loading station. Guests can now board an off-road safari truck directly from inside the theme park near The Runaway Mine Train and Medusa, creating a seamless transition from thrill rides to wildlife exploration and expanding the overall guest experience.

Expanded Live Entertainment

Guests will see a renewed focus on live entertainment throughout the park this season, with enhanced flexibility to support seasonal offerings, special events, and dynamic in-park activations.

A new large main stage located behind the park’s iconic fountain will debut as a central gathering space. Designed to accommodate a variety of performances and special programming, the new stage strengthens the park’s ability to expand live entertainment experiences in the future.

New and Reimagined Dining Experiences

Food and beverage enhancements are on the way, with a renewed focus on quality, creativity, and efficiency:

Best of the West is transitioning to Best of the West: Smokehouse , introducing bold, house‑smoked barbecue flavors and hearty classics to elevate the guest experience

, introducing bold, house‑smoked barbecue flavors and hearty classics to elevate the guest experience Main Street Pub will be reimagined to more accurately reflect a classic pub aesthetic, serving as a high-energy, walk-up location for guests seeking quick service and a refreshed menu inspired by traditional pub fare.

These enhancements are being led by Executive Chef Jeremy Hacker, who is creating exciting new food concepts that emphasize scratch-made ingredients, culinary creativity, and speedy service designed to meet the pace of a day at the park.

Iconic Coaster Improvements

As part of a long-term commitment to ride quality and comfort, the El Tororoller coaster is receiving substantial sections of new track ahead of the upcoming season to enhance ride smoothness and consistency. After nearly 20 years of thrilling guests, the wooden coaster is undergoing carefully targeted improvements designed to create a smoother, more comfortable ride experience while preserving the speed, intensity, and character that fans know and love.

Wooden roller coasters naturally require periodic upgrades as they respond to weather and use over time. These improvements ensure El Toro continues delivering a world-class experience for years to come.

Expanded Park-Wide Connectivity

Guests will soon experience faster, more reliable connectivity across the destination as part of a major Wi-Fi enhancement initiative. The project includes the installation of more than 600 new access points, delivering 5G-speed internet across all three parks, improving mobile app performance, in-park communication, content sharing, and the overall guest experience.

“From the return of a beloved safari experience to significant upgrades across the park, these enhancements underscore our commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction,” said Peter Carmichael, regional general manager of Northeast parks, Six Flags. “These upgrades represent the first wave of continued investment in Six Flags Great Adventure as we build momentum toward an exciting 2026 season.”

The park will announce its events lineup for the season prior to Opening Day on March 28, and yet another announcement will unveil even more thrilling park enhancements slated for the 2026 season.