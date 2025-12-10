Meow Wolf Grapevine announces the Cosmic Cabaret, a New Year’s Eve experience

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Meow Wolf Grapevine will kickoff 2026 with the Cosmic Cabaret, a New Year’s Eve celebration that brings performance, music, and late-night energy into The Real Unreal. On December 31 from 8:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., the exhibition shifts into an after-hours environment shaped by Dallas–Fort Worth performers, roaming characters, and a countdown moment woven through the space. Guests will have full access to explore Meow Wolf Grapevine at night while moving between live DJ sets, special entertainers, and unexpected encounters.

The evening’s centerpiece is a feature performance by Nightshade Burlesque, the award-winning gothic and alternative troupe known across DFW for their bold, theatrical productions. Their showcase for the Cosmic Cabaret introduces a new series of acts created exclusively for the event.

“The Cosmic Cabaret is one of our favorite celebrations of the year,” said Jamie Weaver-Garia, General Manager of Meow Wolf Grapevine. “It is exciting to see The Real Unrealtransform for a night filled with performance to begin the new year inside a space built for imagination.”

Peppercast will appear throughout the night with its real-time VR telepresence performers, creating live digital interactions that blend with the physical environment. Guests can also visit A Tarot Storyteller for readings as the new year approaches, while Circus Bitties performers bring movement and character to various realms of The Real Unreal.

This New Year’s Eve, a multi-DJ lineup will define the sound of the evening in The Real Unreal. Mars the DJ sets the tone in the lobby, DJ L A S creates an atmospheric lounge experience inside the Matt King Mystery Center, and DJ Bella Scratch leads the late-night momentum in Neon Kingdom. Each artist contributes their own style, allowing guests to experience different musical perspectives as they navigate the exhibition. As midnight nears, attendees will gather inside the exhibition for a shared countdown and a complimentary champagne toast to welcome the first moments of 2026. Additional celebratory elements will unfold throughout the night. A full lineup of entertainment to the event includes:

Nightshade Burlesque

A gothic and alternative burlesque and drag troupe based in Dallas–Fort Worth, recognized for their theatrical storytelling and queer-friendly performances. Their monthly shows bring together a rotating roster of local and traveling performers and have become a signature part of the DFW arts scene.

Peppercast

A VR telepresence platform that allows performers in a remote studio to appear live inside events, responding to music and guests in real time. Known for its experimental crossover between virtual and physical performance, Peppercast continues to develop new applications for entertainment environments.

Circus Bitties

A DFW-based troupe specializing in circus arts, flow performance, and character-driven entertainment. Their members appear at themed events across North Texas, offering an unpredictable range of movement and visual performance.

DJ Bella Scratch

A DFW-based open-format DJ known for high-energy sets that span soul, hip hop, rock, pop, and electronic selections. Her work extends to radio, live events, and collaborations across the region.

DJ L A S

DJ L A S brings atmospheric, genre-blending sets shaped by electronic textures and ambient influences, creating a distinct sound environment within the exhibition.

Mars

Dallas-based DJ known for curated grooves and a style rooted in dance culture and late-night club energy.

All tickets include access to the entire Meow Wolf Grapevine exhibition.