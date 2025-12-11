A blockbuster bite! Raising Cane’s debuts in LA’s Universal CityWalk Hollywood December 11

LOS ANGELES — Universal cravings meet Universal CityWalk! Raising Cane’s—the Chicken Finger craze taking LA by storm—celebrates its star-worthy opening at 1000 Universal City Plaza inside Universal CityWalk on Thursday, Dec. 11.

This can’t-miss, first-of-its-kind Raising Cane’s Restaurant is designed to be as craveable as the Chicken Finger meals it serves. The new Restaurant features a vibrant selfie wall perfect for Customers documenting their fun inside Universal CityWalk Hollywood, along with a giant outdoor screen that brings the energy of Universal CityWalk right to the front door. Inside, Customers will find a variety of playful, entertainment-inspired design touches curated exclusively for this Restaurant—including a massive exploding disco ball that instantly sets the tone for a fun, high-energy dining experience.

“I’m excited to open a Raising Cane’s at Universal CityWalk and serve Caniacs and fans from around the world,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “This Restaurant will reflect the fun and iconic nature of Universal with unique features and decor inside the Restaurant and a friendly Crew ready to serve up our Craveable Chicken Finger Meals.”

Fans won’t want to miss the excitement Raising Cane’s is planning on grand opening day. Doors officially open at 10 a.m. and Caniacs are encouraged to join Cane’s Community celebration, which includes:

Major Cane’s kudos for Customer No. 1 in line who receives a one-of-a-kind gift basket and a big welcome greeting from all of the Universal CityWalk Crew.

The first 100 Combos purchased will receive a commemorative hat and a free Box Combo Card, valid on a future visit. Limit one hat and card per Combo purchased—while supplies last.

A caricature artist conducting complimentary drawings on-site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for excited fans.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting with members of the Raising Cane’s Crew and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Chamber of Commerce at 11 a.m.

A check presentation to demonstrate Cane’s commitment to its Community, presented to the Assistance League Los Angeles, which aims to improve the lives of impoverished children and young adults in the Community through philanthropy, dedicated service, and compassionate programs.

“As the name suggests, we’re excited to serve all walks of the universe right here at Universal CityWalk,” said Restaurant Leader Kylie Moreo. “This Restaurant is a milestone for us, and we can’t wait to bring our Craveable Chicken Finger Meals to Customers visiting from around the world.”

The new Raising Cane’s will be open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight, offering Caniacs plenty of time to stop by when visiting Universal CityWalk or before or after their Universal Studios Hollywood experience. Visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for more information.