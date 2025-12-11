Lake Compounce hosts toy drive this weekend at Holiday Lights

‘Tis the season to be merry and bright at Lake Compounce Holiday Lights. In partnership with Pepsi, Lake Compounce will be hosting a Stuff-the-Pepsi Truck event on December 12, 13 and 14. Park-goers are encouraged to bring one unwrapped toy to help stuff the truck benefiting Southington Community Services.

Holiday Lights will run Fridays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m, Saturdays from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Sundays from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. through December 28, and visits with Santa through December 21.

Those looking to visit during the holiday season and throughout 2026 can save up to $70 on a 2026 Season Pass now and get unlimited admission to Holiday Lights 2025 with all Season Passes during the park’s Holiday Sale.