Universal Orlando Resort to ring in the New Year with dazzling New Year’s Eve celebrations across the entire destination

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to close out the year in spectacular style with a range of New Year’s Eve festivities including live DJ sets, midnight countdown celebrations and special character appearances. The excitement will span the entire destination, with extended park hours and unforgettable festivities across Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Epic Universe, as well as glittering celebrations in Universal CityWalk and at Universal Orlando’s hotels to ring in 2026.

Here is an overview of the experiences guests can enjoy to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Universal Orlando Resort:

THEME PARK FESTIVITIES

Guests can enjoy even more seasonal thrills and exciting entertainment with New Year’s Eve festivities at Universal Studios Florida, which kick off at 6:15 p.m. with a live DJ set at the Music Plaza Stage, roaming stilt walkers and select floats from this year’s Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s stationed for photo opportunities throughout the park. Plus, there will be a showing of CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular at 10 p.m., and later, a countdown celebration near the Music Plaza Stage as the clock strikes midnight.

Universal Islands of Adventure kicks off its celebration at 6:15 p.m. with a live DJ set in the Port of Entry, followed by more music, entertainment and meet and greets with beloved characters throughout the park. To ring in the New Year, guests can cap off the evening with a midnight countdown celebration, with dedicated viewing areas in Port of Entry, Seuss Landing and Toon Lagoon.

Universal Epic Universe is also joining the festivities, inviting guests to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the destination’s newest theme park for the first time ever. In addition to access to the innovative, award-winning thrills of the park, guests can enjoy live music and entertainment from a DJ at the Hemisphere Stage in Celestial Park, and a midnight countdown celebration that includes a special fountain show that will span the expansive waterways of Celestial Park.

While celebrating New Year’s Eve in the theme parks, guests can also enjoy the final days of Universal Orlando’s Holidays celebration, which runs daily through January 4. Guests can revel in the holiday spirit with popular seasonal experiences like Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s; indulge in a variety of festively-themed food and beverage, and shop for holiday merchandise at this year’s Holidays Tribute Store.

UNIVERSAL CITYWALK

At Universal CityWalk, guests can enjoy live music and DJ sets throughout the night at the Waterfront Stage and the Green and Red Coconut Club – which also features festive decorations, live entertainment, holiday cocktails and more. Guests may also encounter stilt walkers and other entertainment throughout the evening, and can ring in 2026 with an exciting midnight countdown celebration throughout the entertainment complex.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO HOTELS

Guests can celebrate the New Year at one of Universal Orlando’s 11 hotels with a memorable night of festivities tailored to every style. At the Universal Helios Grand Hotel, the first-ever New Year’s Eve Party at the Palace invites adults (21+) to enjoy an evening of elegance with dinner, drinks, a DJ, and spectacular views of Universal Epic Universe at Bar Helios. Families can join the festive Party on the Piazza at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, that includes food stations, desserts, beer and wine, plus lively music and dancing. At Universal Aventura Hotel, guests can enjoy a one-of-a-kind rooftop New Year’s Eve celebration featuring Korean- and Latin-inspired food stations, specialty cocktails, and panoramic views of Orlando, also for adults 21 and over.

Special New Year’s Eve buffets will also be available at The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel, the newly refurbished Islands Dining Room at Loews Royal Pacific Resort, and Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort. Adding to the celebration, guests can savor seasonal menu items at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort, Universal Endless Summer Resort, Universal Stella Nova Resort, Universal Terra Luna Resort and more, ensuring every guest has a delicious way to celebrate.