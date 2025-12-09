AAMCF brings the Kids to the Arcade

CARY, Ill. — The American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation (AAMCF) welcomed over 60 young athletes and their families from our charity partner, KEEN Chicago, along with local supporters, for an unforgettable morning of fun at Lucky Strike Chicago, in downtown Chicago. The lively event featured bowling, arcade play, and plenty of smiles as KEEN (Kids Enjoy Exercise Now) participants enjoyed exclusive access to the venue for the private AAMCF KEEN Kids Arcade.

AAMCF’s mission, to inspire our community to support, bring joy, and enrich the lives of children and their families through our charitable activities, beautifully aligns with KEEN’s vision of providing free, non-competitive, one-on-one programs of physical activity and fun that empower youth with disabilities and support dedicated volunteer coaches. Together, the two organizations created an inclusive space where every child could experience conﬁdence, joy, and belonging.

The event also reﬂected the values of the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA), whose mission is to strengthen and support the amusement entertainment industry through collaboration, education, advocacy, and networking, embracing a spirit that reminds us to never stop playing.

Throughout the morning, KEEN families bowled, tried their skills at a wide range of arcade games, and celebrated every victory—big or small. Lucky Strike generously donated all play cards and also provided a delicious lunch for all attendees, ensuring families could relax and enjoy the day together.

Additional event support came from industry partners whose generosity helped bring the experience to life: Playtime Champion Sponsors, Baytek Entertainment and TouchTunes; Game Buddy Partners, Alpha-Omega and Apple Industries; and merchandise sponsors, Pixel Plush & Prizes and Rhode Island Novelty.

“We were absolutely thrilled to spend the day playing, bowling, and connecting with these incredible athletes and their families. Events like this remind us why our industry’s commitment to giving back matters so deeply. We’re grateful to Lucky Strike for opening their doors and their hearts, to our generous sponsors for making this experience possible, and to our AAMA community for always stepping up to support the power of play,” said Tina Schwartz, Executive Director of the AAMCF.

To date, the AAMCF has contributed nearly $3,500,000 to charities supporting children, education, and scientiﬁc research, continuing its long-standing commitment to making play accessible, meaningful, and transformative for young people everywhere.