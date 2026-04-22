JW Winco: Well in hand

JW Winco is once again setting new standards – this time by expanding the range of dimensions for the classic cabinet U-handle GN 565 with a new profile that is especially easy to grip and also offers diverse customization options.

In the world of JW Winco standard parts, cabinet U-handles offer an entire universe of possibilities. From elegantly curved shapes to practical angled versions and even handles with integrated switching functions or ergonomic finger molding – JW Winco offers the right solution for every need and every application, made of high-quality aluminum, stainless steel or robust plastic.

A classic and a bestseller, the cabinet U-handle GN 565 was introduced half a century ago when the mechanical engineering standardization committee was looking for solutions that were both ergonomic and aesthetically pleasing as well as affordable. The solution: an extruded aluminum profile that is bent into the shape of a handle. The principle is still perfectly valid today, including for the U-handle GN 565 and its newly added versions. This standard part is now available in even larger dimensions: With a full elliptical cross-section of 35×25 mm and installation lengths between 250 and 500 mm, the handle is very robust. It can withstand up to 6400 Newtons perpendicular to the mounting plane or 5900 Newtons in parallel. This makes the handle suitable even for heavy sliding doors or hatches. Thanks to these values, it can also serve as an attractive guard or retaining bar. The bend radius and the distance between the handle and the mounting plane are sized to accommodate gloved hands.

Because the new version retains the same look as its smaller siblings, they can be used together for a consistent aesthetic. On request, JW Winco can produce special dimensions, different bend angles, special mounting threads or individual colors – all with short lead times.

To emphasize the brand identity of systems and machines equipped with the handles, company names or logos can also be printed onto the surface in a wear-resistant fashion that is integrated into the coating system. Cabinet U-handles GN 565 come as standard with UV-resistant, black, matt textured powder coating for outdoor applications. Coatings in red or silver as well as anodized or plain finishes are also available. The version with antimicrobial coating contains silver ions that effectively reduce the growth of bacteria or viruses on the handles and is recommended for sensitive areas in hospitals or clinics.

Anyone looking for a shock-absorbing and easy-to-grip solution should consider the GN 564 handle. This U-handle is also available with the 35×25 mm profile – plus a soft TPU sheathing.