Sesame Place Philadelphia eenews Certified Autism Center designation, continues creating inclusive experiences for all guests

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly renews Sesame Place Philadelphia’s designation as a Certified Autism Center (CAC) after at least 80% of staff renewed autism and sensory training to equip them with up-to-date knowledge of skills and best practices to welcome, assist, and communicate with autistic and sensory-sensitive guests and their families when visiting the park. In 2018, Sesame Place became the first theme park in the world to become a CAC.

“Sesame Place’s partnership with IBCCES has led to meaningful enhancements at the park, including additional training for employees, pre-planning guides, and a variety of in-park resources,” said Mike Taylor, park president of Sesame Place Philadelphia. “As the first theme park in the world to become a Certified Autism Center, we are always looking for new ways to best support our guests and to deliver an inclusive, memorable experience for all.”

In 2025, the park opened an upgraded low sensory room within its Family Care Center. The room has adjustable lighting, comfortable seating, and sensory toys to help promote relaxation and relieve stress. In addition, Sesame Place Philadelphia honored Autism Acceptance Month with a free giveaway of Julia Glo Pals Kits to guests who visited on Thursday, April 2 – World Autism Day. The park has also identified low-sensory areas for guests and offers low-sensory parade viewing and dining options. Noise-canceling headphones, provided by KidCo, are available for single-day use.

Sesame Place Philadelphia also offers a variety of other accessibility resources to assist guests before and after visiting. In addition to the Sensory Guide Sesame Place developed with IBCCES, the park offers an online Accessibility Guide, which includes an overview of services available at the park and individual ride access information.

“Renewing its Certified Autism Center™ designation is not only an accolade for Sesame Place Philadelphia, but also a testament to the park’s ongoing dedication to creating an inclusive space that empowers staff and welcomes all guests,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “We are proud of Sesame Place’s ongoing commitment, and we look forward to seeing the continued impact this certification will have on staff and guests alike.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Sesame Place Philadelphia is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.