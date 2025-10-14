Rebels With A Cause Motorcycle & Sports Car Poker Run rolls into Orlando ahead of the IAAPA Expo

ORLANDO — Get ready to rev your engines for a ride that makes a difference! The Rebels with A Cause Motorcycle and Sports Car Poker Run is hitting the road on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Calling on riders and drivers of all kinds to support the IAAPA Foundation and the Breaking Barriers Grants Program – helping people with disabilities find meaningful employment in the attractions industry.

Participants will cruise through scenic Central Florida, stopping at pre-planned pit stops to collect poker cards, network with fellow enthusiasts, and raise funds for a worthy cause. The run concludes with a celebratory lunch and exclusive behind-the-scenes tour at the brand-new Ripley’s Believe It or Not! World Entertainment Headquarters.

Whether you ride a motorcycle or drive a sports or classic car – all are welcome! Registration is a $150 donation per rider/driver, with 100% of all proceeds going directly to the IAAPA Foundation. Even better, IAAPA, The Global Association for the Attractions Industry, will match all donations 100%!

There are several ways to participate:

🏍️ Ride or Drive : Register by donating $150 to the IAAPA Foundation. Motorcycles and sports cars are welcome!

: Register by donating $150 to the IAAPA Foundation. Motorcycles and sports cars are welcome! 🤝 Sponsor the Run : Companies can donate $1,000+ to sponsor the event. Sponsors receive recognition at the run and at the IAAPA Expo Foundation Booth, plus have the opportunity to include branded swag in the sponsorship tote bags.

: Companies can donate to sponsor the event. Sponsors receive recognition at the run and at the IAAPA Expo Foundation Booth, plus have the opportunity to include branded swag in the sponsorship tote bags. ❤️ Be a Patron Sponsor : Can’t attend but still want to support the cause? Become a Patron Sponsor with a donation of any size.

: Can’t attend but still want to support the cause? Become a Patron Sponsor with a donation of any size. 🏆 Donate Prizes or Sponsor a Pit Stop: We’re also seeking in-kind donations for prizes and sponsors for pit stops and the lunch event.

Don’t Have a Ride? No Problem!

Motorcycle Rentals are available from EagleRider Orlando (9751 Delegates Dr #600) at a discounted rate of $120/day . All rentals are 2025 models and can be picked up Saturday evening or Sunday morning.

are available from (9751 Delegates Dr #600) at a discounted rate of . All rentals are 2025 models and can be picked up Saturday evening or Sunday morning. Prefer four wheels? Check out rental options from Turo, Avis, Enterprise, or MPH Club for your dream car.

Sara Seay of Premier Rides commented, “Rebels with A Cause is more than just a motorcycle ride. Raising money for a great cause on the Sunday before IAAPA Expo has become an annual tradition and I’m excited about the new Poker Run format that includes both motorcycles and cars which will make participation even easier!”

Seay continued, “The IAAPA Foundation has a great mission to support careers in the attractions industry through academic, experiential, and industry scholarships. It also creates programs to raise awareness of the diverse and rewarding career opportunities out there. This ride has the specific focus of the fundraising for the IAAPA Foundation grants which can help people overcome challenges and allow them to become a valuable part of the Attractions Industry.”

Ready to Register or Sponsor?

Visit the IAAPA Foundation donation page https://tinyurl.com/RebelsPokerRun and complete your registration today. For sponsorship inquiries or to donate prizes, email sseay@premier-rides.com.

Join the Rebels with a Cause. Ride with purpose. Drive with passion. Change lives.