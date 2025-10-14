Gardaland Resort officially opens Gardaland Magic Halloween with 31 frighteningly memorable days

Gardaland Resort has officially turned into a frighteningly fun realm with the opening of Magic Halloween 2025, the event that for over twenty years has been giving adults and children alike an authentic experience of chill-thrills and fun.

In the first weekend of opening, which has just ended, thousands of visitors have already enjoyed the enchantment of Gardaland Magic Halloween, walking among giant pumpkins, tombstones, cobwebs and monstrous creatures and being captivated by evocative atmospheres and amazing shows.

The 2025 edition, even more special thanks to the celebrations for the Park’s 50th anniversary, opened with a historical milestone of 50 million visitors aboard Shaman and an even richer programme: more than 40 attractions for all ages and new exclusive shows conceived especially for this season which, with its 31 consecutive days, ranks as Gardaland Magic Halloween’s record-breaking season and promises to be truly unforgettable!

CHILL-THRILL SHOWS FOR ALL AGES

Every morning, at the entrance, the atmosphere lights up with Zenda and her inseparable coven of witches kicking off the day with a potion that unleashes “Gardaland Halloween Mania“, while Prezzemolo, the resort mascot, adds his own unmistakable touch of fun.

From here on, it is a rollercoaster of emotions. In Area West, with ‘Sound of Shadows – A Halloween Story‘, a mysterious wind brings back a band of ghostly cowboys from beyond the grave: amidst musical duels, spectacular choreography and shamanic atmospheres, the show transports the audience to an adventure suspended between life and the afterlife.

The experience continues in Jumanji Square, with ‘Mirror – Reflection of Darkness‘: eerie gothic music, breathtaking performances and sinister characters accompany the audience through a dark fairytale about a vain queen’s descent into the depths of her darker side, revealing that nothing is as it first seems.

Over at Teatro della Fantasia, audiences can see “Bim Bum Bam presents: Jolly Uan and the mystery of the perfect trick” The classic show, beloved by generations, returns starring Jolly Uan, in a theatre transformed into a maze of traps ready to steal Prezzemolo Gold’s soft toys. Will BatPrezzemolo be able to stop him? With songs, comedy and a touch of nostalgia for those who grew up in the 80s and 90s, the show captivates young and old with a mixture of fun and excitement.

After last year’s great success, the show “Anubis” returns to Gardaland Theatre, a journey into the Egyptian afterlife with impressive sets, live songs and musical numbers of extraordinary scenic impact. And, against the backdrop of Oblivion – The Black Hole, Wreckage – The Horror Experience invites visitors on a walking terror trail, an immersive and adrenaline-fuelled experience among terrifying creatures to experience a truly unforgettable Halloween.

Every part of the Park will be transformed for the occasion, including the Hawaiian area where “Hawaiian Ritual” will mix acrobatics and suggestion: tropical flowers and exotic scenery will form the backdrop to a ritual in which ancient spirits seem to move, suspended between the world of the living and that of the dead, while every jump and gesture of the acrobats will evoke ancestral forces.

TREATS, CHARACTERS AND ATTRACTIONS: MAGIC HALLOWEEN FOR THE LITTLE ONES

Rounding out the programme are the meet & greet sessions with our most beloved characters: from the friendly resident mascot Prezzemolo, the ‘evil’ Zenda, and Peppa Pig, right up to the stars of the new 2025 Animal Treasure Island (nominated as ‘Best Attraction’ at the Parksmania Awards 2025), and the most monstrous Halloween creatures. Also back, after the great success of previous editions, is the Trick or Treat experience: the timeless ‘trick or treat’ tradition in the park’s avenues. At the entrance, children will receive an updated map with seven stops this year. Equipped with their cute “BOO bag” – on sale at the refreshment points – they will be able to experience together with many other children the magic of the traditional Gardaland trick-or-treat edition!

TWO FORMATS, DOUBLE THE EMOTIONS

Once again this year, Gardaland Magic Halloween offers two experience formats: the“Scary Friday” evenings, with dark atmospheres, zombie areas, horror DJ sets and breathtaking twists, dedicated to the bravest and to thrill-seekers. Midweeks and weekends are designed for families looking for frighteningly fun days, with magical shows, laughter and that hint of thrill that makes the party unique.

MONSTROUS FLAVOURS: HALLOWEEN-THEMED DELICACIES

Along the Park’s avenues, the refreshment areas also offer monstrously delicious delicacies: from the brand new Gardaland Chocolate, created especially for the period with over an hour of preparation, which transforms chocolate into a truly monstrously irresistible treat, to delicacies with frighteningly gummy worms and fake tombstones to decorate dishes, and ‘magic potions’ served in themed glasses; not forgetting finger-like frankfurters, ‘poisoned’ apples and freaky-shape biscuits.

HALLOWEEN PARTY: 31 OCTOBER

With Gardaland Magic Halloween, the Resort confirms its ability to combine spectacle, entertainment and taste in an experience that lasts for 31 days, until the 2nd of November, with the most awaited moment of the year on 31 October: an appointment with the unmissable Gardaland Halloween Party, capable of surprising every year with new emotions and special guests until midnight!

The 2025 edition promises thrills with an exceptional line-up: Eiffel 65, Noemi, Clara, Sal Da Vinci, Marvin and Andrea Prezioso. A turnout that combines different genres and styles to captivate all ages, in true Gardaland spirit: to provide, year after year, a unique and monstrously enthralling experience for everyone! Making the night even more explosive will be RTL 102.5, which will accompany the audience with its unmistakable energy and a DJ set that will keep people dancing until midnight!

HALLOWEEN BEYOND THE PARK

The atmosphere of Gardaland Magic Halloween continues also at night in the Resort Hotels*. Gardaland Hotel offers an ideal retreat for those who love fantasy, Gardaland Adventure Hotel invites you to experience themed adventures, and Gardaland Magic Hotel welcomes guests into a universe inspired by magic. For the Halloween period, special packages are available that include accommodation with breakfast and entrance to the Park and SEA LIFE Aquarium, to turn your stay into a complete themed experience.

Gardaland SEA LIFE Aquarium will also be transformed for the occasion with ‘frighteningly marine’ displays and themed activities designed for the whole family, combining play, creativity and environmental awareness.

Proposals include mimetic challenges to recognise the most ‘monstrous’ sea creatures, creative workshops with recycled materials, and interactive meetings – by appointment only – dedicated to the mysteries of the animals that inhabit the ocean depths. An opportunity for the whole family to have fun and, at the same time, approach marine conservation issues in a Halloween context.

Gardaland Resort confirms its commitment to offering unique emotions and moments of fun for all ages, with dedicated experiences in every season. This year, exclusively, the new Season Tickets 2026 will be available from 15 October, immediately valid from this Halloween and for the whole of the following season, thus providing even more months of entertainment. For more information, visit www.gardaland.it.

Gardaland Resort will open its doors for Magic Halloween 2025 from Monday to Thursday (6-9, 13-16, 20-23, 27-30 October) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Starting on Friday 10 and for all Fridays up to and including 24 October, the Park will be open in the evening for Scary Fridays, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., while for all subsequent Saturdays and Sundays the Park will welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For the big night of Gardaland Halloween Party, Thursday 31 October, the opening hours are extended until midnight. On Saturday 1 November, Gardaland will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while on Sunday 2 November, opening hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*For the occasion, a special package is available at Gardaland’s three hotels, including overnight stay with breakfast, two days’ admission at Gardaland Park and one day at SEA LIFE Aquarium, starting from 108 Euro per person.

Admission tickets to the Park can be purchased online starting from 39 Euro for a single day or, alternatively, with the “2 Giorni Gardaland Park” 2-days formula (valid within 30 days) starting from 51 Euro, with free admission for children below 90 cm in height.

On Friday 5 December, Gardaland inaugurates the winter season with an exceptional event: Gardaland Theatre will host, exclusively and with a dedicated ticket, Supermagic, the famous international festival of theatrical magic. The Supermagic show ‘Arcano’, awarded the title of Best Magic Show by the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques, offering incredible illusions and amazing acts, will continue with new dates from 6 to 8 December.