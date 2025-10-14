Ride Entertainment promotes industry veteran Amanda Mercado to chief executive officer

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Ride Entertainment Corp., the attractions-industry leader in sales, service, operations, and financial partnerships, today announced that veteran executive Amanda Mercado has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Ed Hiller, Founder and current CEO, will focus on the continued growth of the company’s financial partnerships, where they are considered to be the leader.

“Stepping into the CEO role is both an honor and incredible opportunity to build upon the exceptional foundation that has been established over the last 30 years,” said Amanda Mercado, CEO of Ride Entertainment. “We will continue our unwavering commitment to our partners and clients, ensuring we deliver the very best results that they have come to expect and deserve.”

“Watching Amanda’s growth over the years has been amazing,” said Ed Hiller, Founder of Ride Entertainment. “She has always had the talent and drive to be a great leader, but as we all know, an important ingredient to that success is experience. Ride Entertainment is a multi-faceted entertainment company, and Amanda over the years has worked in each facet of the company, becoming an integral part of our company’s success. With over 200 personnel on the team, the company is poised for unprecedented growth with her at the helm.”

After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Business, Amanda began her career in the Six Flags chain gaining invaluable field and corporate experience. She joined the Ride Entertainment Group in November of 2017, where she quickly moved up the company ladder, working within the different facets of the company, all while providing sustainable growth and success.