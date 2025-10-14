JW Winco “Firm Footing”

Sometimes it takes stable foot plates, sometimes slim casters, sometimes hygiene-friendly leveling feet. And JW Winco has them all – because every creation needs a firm basis.

Every machine, every test system and every filling station – even high-tech devices like professional 3D printers: none of them floats suspended in the air. They all rest on specific, functionally optimized elements like leveling feet or, if mobility is required, casters. These “interfaces with the ground” are far from forgettable afterthoughts. They are extremely important parts of any build – which is why you will find an extensive range of options in the JW Winco portfolio.

Leveling feet support loads both statically and dynamically. And not only do they require a sufficient load capacity, they must also be long-lasting, facilitate easy cleaning and offer the necessary corrosion resistance. Of course, they must also be capable of compensating for uneven surfaces or allow anchoring into the floor. Even this incomplete list of functions makes clear that we are talking about truly fundamental aspects and that however mundane leveling feet may seem, they must offer a truly complex range of features. After all, these standard parts must satisfy many specific requirements within a compact form.

Whether designed for high load capacities, made of stainless steel, with or without an anchoring hole, with incline compensation or as a sophisticated combination of spindle and foot plate for heavy duty applications, leveling feet are just as richly varied as the equipment they support. An improperly chosen leveling foot might not seem so tragic at first, but things will look differently when it has been weakened by an excessive load or aggressive substances to the point of collapse. Because replacing a leveling foot means stopped processes, loss of valuable time, expensive repairs and unhappy customers. To learn how to avoid all that, just take a look at JW Winco’s selection of diverse standard parts.

Naturally, the same considerations also apply to mobile, traveling or location-independent systems. Such cases are served by the newly added product group “Transporting with Wheels and Casters,” which already contains an extensive selection of products. These range from relatively simple light duty casters with low load capacity to medium duty casters for industrial use and special heavy duty casters designed for high dynamic loads coupled with higher travel speeds. The various sizes, bearing types, maneuvering capabilities and wheel treads form a small galaxy of their own within the enormous standard parts universe of JW Winco. But don’t worry: the “Wheels and Casters” highlight brochure makes it easy to navigate through this vast space of possibilities.

And if all that isn’t enough, JW Winco has also given thought to hybrid solutions. For example, EN 22882 combines a polyamide caster and leveling foot into a single component – bringing together both maneuverability and maximum stability. Because standard parts from JW Winco are anything but restrictive standards – they open up a world of reliable solutions for nearly every requirement.