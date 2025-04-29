RES Rides’ Super Swing M20 opens at Gröna Lund in Stockholm, Sweden

RES RIDES AG is thrilled to announce the opening of their SUPER SWING M20 at Gröna Lund, Parks and Resorts Scandinavia in Stockholm, Sweden. Gröna Lund named the ride Pumpen and opened to delighted thrill seeking crowds on 26 April. The Super Swing is only the second in the world and delivers an exhilarating experience as guests are launched high into the air while swinging back and forth in suspended high-speed motion.

RES RIDES began collaborating with Gröna Lund in 2022 after they expressed an interest in a unique one-of-a-kind thrill ride. Roman Rothe, CEO of RES says “Gröna Lund came to us and told us what they were looking for. We adapted our Super Swing M20 to deliver the kind of thrill and excitement that they were looking for.”