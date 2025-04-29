Sacoa embarks on global tour in May 2025, showcasing innovation and industry leadership

Sacoa Cashless System, the world leader in cashless management solutions for the entertainment industry, is proud to announce an ambitious world tour during May 2025, with simultaneous participation in five major international trade shows. This bold initiative underscores Sacoa’s ongoing commitment to innovation and global engagement.

Key stops on Sacoa’s global tour include:

May 8–10 – Ágora Convention Center, Bogotá, Colombia 2025 RSA Convention and Tradeshow

May 11–15 – South Point Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada | Booth #509 SINDEPAT Summit 2025

May 14–16 – Campos do Jordão Convention Center, Brazil AAPA Summit 2025

May 20 – Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (UADE), Buenos Aires, Argentina SEA Expo 2025

May 20–22 – Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, Saudi Arabia | Booth #3C 310

Throughout the tour, Sacoa will be showcasing its latest product lineup, including the cutting-edge K4 and K5 self-service kiosks, the innovative Redemption Kiosk, and its ever-evolving online solution – all designed to maximize operational efficiency and profitability for entertainment venues.

In the words of Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International “We are thrilled to be running this powerful global initiative, with multiple teams of Sacoa experts simultaneously attending trade shows on different continents. It’s an extraordinary opportunity to bring our cutting-edge technology to operators and entrepreneurs around the world, helping them increase the efficiency and profitability of their sites and projects. This tour represents both our growth and our unwavering commitment to advancing the entertainment industry worldwide.”