An unforgettable anniversary weekend: Europa-Park celebrates 50 years

The weekend saw the highlight of the celebrations marking Europa-Park’s 50th anniversary. An unforgettable moment for all guests and a technical masterpiece of aerial acrobatics was the unique Wingsuit jump from the Europa-Park Zeppelin by Austrian extreme athletes Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel on Friday afternoon. With breathtaking precision and at a speed of around 260 km/h, the professionals plunged from a height of approximately 1,000 m above ground level and landed in the Portuguese themed area – directly in front of the water rollercoaster ‘Atlantica – SuperSplash’. Marco Fürst and Marco Waltenspiel, were the first people to fly through London’s Tower Bridge and are now also the first wingsuit athletes to land in the middle of Europa-Park.

On Friday evening, numerous guests from the worlds of business, politics, leisure, culture and show business – including former Liverpool F.C. manager Jürgen Klopp, now Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull – were invited by the owner family to an unforgettable gala evening full of nostalgia, top-class entertainment, and culinary highlights.

The highlight of the evening was an impressive journey through five decades of Europa-Park history, presented by Steven Gätjen and Christa Rigozzi. Emotional memories flickered across the screen, from the early days in 1975 to the international success story of today’s theme park. Numerous artists and musicians from Europa-Park presented a thrilling show programme on stage. The show was accompanied by a sophisticated anniversary menu, created by Europa-Park’s 2* Michelin chef Peter Hagen-Wiest.

“Europa-Park is a place of joy, wonder and togetherness for many people. We are filled with gratitude that we can look back on 50 years of success with so many guests today. What began as a small theme park with a bold vision is now an international short-break destination that inspires generations. This evening is not only a look back at what we have achieved, but also a look ahead to the future, in which we want to continue to be there for our more than six million guests every year with passion, innovative spirit and responsibility,” said Roland Mack, founder and owner of Europa-Park.

The actual birthday on 12 July was crowned with two highlights: the world premiere of the animated film ‘GRAND PRIX OF EUROPE’, which will be released in cinemas across the United Kingdom and Ireland on 22 August 2025, and a unique anniversary Summer Night Party until midnight with 15 hours of fast-paced rollercoaster fun, fantastic shows and numerous surprises.

After the anniversary weekend, the celebrations will continue throughout the year in Rust. Visitors can look forward to a wide range of activities, special events and surprises throughout 2025.