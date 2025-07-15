Legoland California Resort announces galactic new space-themed land: blast off to the Lego Galaxy in 2026!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Get ready for lift off! LEGOLAND California Resort – operated by Merlin Entertainments, a global leader in branded entertainment destinations – is charting a course for an out-of-this-world adventure with a brand-new, space-themed land set to launch in early 2026.

This new land invites families to blast off into an imaginative LEGO galaxy packed with adventure including an immersive, groundbreaking indoor roller coaster. The new coaster promises to be the most technologically advanced attraction the Resort has ever created, brought to life by Merlin Magic Making’s global team of designers and engineers, in close collaboration with the LEGO Group.

“This isn’t just about a new innovative coaster; it’s about creating an entire universe for our guests to explore, where the boundless creativity of LEGO meets the wonders of space,” said Senior Project Manager of Merlin Magic Making, Flora Liu. “We’ve designed it so that families can explore space together in a way that only LEGO can make happen!”

Prepare to journey to a brick-built galaxy where passengers from past, present and future worlds travel together into LEGO space. The new land will feature:

The Ultimate Indoor Coaster Experience: Brace yourselves for a thrilling, family-friendly roller coaster that will send you soaring through an uncharted galaxy, blasting off from the LEGOLAND SPACEPORT 886 launchpad, named in homage to one of the original LEGO ® Space Buggy sets, #886. This will be the first new roller coaster to land at LEGOLAND California in over two decades, promising an unforgettable mission for all!

Two More Cosmic Rides: The adventure continues with two additional themed rides, offering even more ways to explore the wonders of space.

Junior Astronaut Training Zone: Little ones can get their space legs in a dedicated toddler play area, perfect for imaginative cosmic escapades.

Galactic Grub and Gear: Refuel your crew with out-of-this-world food and beverages, then browse the themed retail shop for space-faring souvenirs to commemorate your mission.

Entry to the new land will be included with general park admission and all Annual Passes. This makes now the perfect time to secure an Annual Pass, allowing families to experience the returned Nike and LEGO® Play Arena before it closes its doors on August 10, enjoy the Summer Block Party with the spectacular return of the LEGO World Parade, celebrate at seasonal events like the Halloween Brick-or-Treat Monster Party and Holidays at LEGOLAND, PLUS, be among the first to explore this incredible new land when it opens in early 2026!

The land is currently under construction across from the newly opened Driving Schools attraction in Fun Town. More details about this stellar expansion, including specific ride names and grand opening, will be shared as the 2026 launch approaches.

The first-of-its-kind new indoor roller coaster will be unveiled at both LEGOLAND California Resort and LEGOLAND Florida Resort next year marking the biggest ever single in-park investment in the Resorts’ histories, spending more than $90 million on these two new areas. The experience will combine the creative world of LEGO building with an exhilarating ride and storyline that only LEGOLAND Resorts can deliver for families with children ages 2 to 12.