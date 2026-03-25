Wavegarden partners with Surf Eye to launch the next generation of CheckMySurf

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Wavegarden, the global leader in the surf park sector, has partnered with Surf Eye, a leading provider of AI video technology systems, to power the evolution of CheckMySurf, Wavegarden’s proprietary coaching and automated video technology.

This partnership not only elevates the surfing experience and accelerates skill progression but also drives lagoon profitability. As the only technology natively integrated within the Wavegarden generator, it actively optimizes all essential operational functions, earning the name “The Eyes of the Wave Generator.” Originally developed by Wavegarden, CheckMySurf now leverages Surf Eye’s tested software and hardware expertise, validated in 13 surf parks worldwide, to deliver an unprecedented AI-driven experience.

Every Ride Captured, Reviewed, and Delivered Instantly

CheckMySurf | Surf Eye automatically tracks every ride from multiple angles and captures each surfer across Reef and Bay zones using 6K cinema-grade cameras with intelligent zoom.

The system features the industry’s only integrated video-capture and replay-screen network, allowing surfers to instantly review, analyze, and improve their technique after every wave. These dynamic screens also provide live session data, safety information, and platforms for branded content, competition streaming, and scoring.

Videos are delivered instantly via white labelled web platform while Clubhouse TV extends the experience to restaurants and bars, boosting engagement and revenue.

The Eyes of the Wave Generator

CheckMySurf | Surf Eye is natively connected to the wave generator, creating a fully intelligent environment where AI actively optimizes lagoon operations, surf quality, safety, and energy efficiency in real time.

The system acts as the “brain” of the lagoon, managing and enhancing every aspect of the operation. The following core features are natively embedded into the wave generator:

Operational Optimization & Energy Efficiency: Adjusts waves to enable more versatile take-offs, adapting to each surfer’s performance for faster learning and progression, while canceling redundant waves to prevent unnecessary energy consumption.

Proactive Safety & Incident Response: Detects high-risk situations, alerts operators and lifeguards instantly, and automatically stops the machine in severe cases.

Biomechanical Analysis & 3D Coaching: Automatically evaluates surfing technique against optimal movement patterns, providing objective, data-driven feedback and precise coaching that accelerates progression.

24/7 Security: Continuously monitors the lagoon outside operating hours to detect and report unauthorized access.

Tailored Commercial Solutions

We provide complete flexibility to adapt to our clients’ business models, always guaranteeing the best commercial conditions customized to each surf park.

Included as standard in all new projects, the system evolves continuously, ensuring ongoing compatibility and seamless access to the latest operational improvements.

By combining Wavegarden’s market-leading surf lagoon technology with Surf Eye’s advanced AI vision, this partnership establishes a new industry standard, where video technology moves beyond passive recording to become an active driver of lagoon performance, safety, and business growth.

“This partnership allows us to bring CheckMySurf to another level and offer surfers and operators an unprecedented AI-driven experience,” said Josema, CEO and Founder of Wavegarden. “This is not just about video recording; it is about the convergence of surf science and engineering. Because the AI is connected to the machine, we are setting a new benchmark for intelligence, optimizing every wave and ensuring safety in ways no other system can.”

“We’re super excited to partner with Wavegarden,” said Alessandro Fracassi, CEO and Founder of Surf Eye. “Surf Eye was created to help surfers improve faster and capture their best moments. Integrating our AI technology with Wavegarden’s machines allows us to bring that mission to millions of surfers worldwide. Together, we’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and delivering the most intelligent, progression-driven experience the sport has ever seen.”