SeaWorld Orlando expands park accessibility with launch of American Sign Language (ASL) Saturdays

As part of its ongoing commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all, SeaWorld Orlando is proud to introduce American Sign Language (ASL) Saturdays. Partnering with American Sign Language Services (ASLS), SeaWorld Orlando will be providing seamless access to SeaWorld’s popular shows and attractions with live ASL interpreters. Beginning on March 1 and recurring on the first Saturday of every month, this program aims to cater specifically to deaf and hard-of-hearing community members visiting the park.

ASL Saturdays will include:

Dedicated Guest Services : Team members will assist with accessibility needs, including wheelchair seating and flexible arrangements for late arrivals.

: Team members will assist with accessibility needs, including wheelchair seating and flexible arrangements for late arrivals. Reserved Seating for Interpreted Shows: Special seating areas will provide clear sightlines to ASL interpreters for an optimal viewing experience.

From exciting animal presentations to spectacular performances, SeaWorld Orlando’s ASL Saturdays ensure every moment is accessible and that all guests can enjoy SeaWorld’s world-class entertainment.