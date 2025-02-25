March 2025
By amusementtoday | February 25, 2025
The MARCH 2025 issue includes:
- 2025 Amusement Expo poised to shatter records
- Slick City’s growth isn’t slowing; new location opens in Houston
- Warner Bros. Movie World opens The Wizard of Oz-themed land
- Sally Dark Rides introduces fresh concept with its Mini Dark Ride
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Wild Oasis readies for spring 2025
- Urban Air Adventure Parks add slide complexes in two locations
- Soft Play works with Thanksgiving Point, opens Jurassic Jungle
- Meow Wolf opens fifth location in Houston, focuses on music vibe
- Sandy Creek Mining Co. supplies interactive fun for 35 years
- Attendance up 120,000 at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
- Nearly 400,000 attend Florida State Fair, midway revenue solid
- Splash, play, repeat: Tech behind Splash Lagoon’s arcade success
- Adventure Bay adding Hyperlight Slide for 2025
- IISF Super Extravaganza and Trade Show lives up to its name
- Attractions industry gathering draws 200 women, inspires future
- Focus on the Horizon: Fun Spot America’s Frank Hamedl
- More than 1,600 attend Pennsylvania Showmen/Fair convention
- E&A’s International Aquatic Safety School excites and educates
- International Ride Training IROC Camp sees significant growth
- NWSC Safety Seminar concludes with good results, compliments … and much more!