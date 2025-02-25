March 2025

By | February 25, 2025

The MARCH 2025 issue includes:

  • 2025 Amusement Expo poised to shatter records
  • Slick City’s growth isn’t slowing; new location opens in Houston
  • Warner Bros. Movie World opens The Wizard of Oz-themed land
  • Sally Dark Rides introduces fresh concept with its Mini Dark Ride
  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Wild Oasis readies for spring 2025
  • Urban Air Adventure Parks add slide complexes in two locations
  • Soft Play works with Thanksgiving Point, opens Jurassic Jungle
  • Meow Wolf opens fifth location in Houston, focuses on music vibe
  • Sandy Creek Mining Co. supplies interactive fun for 35 years
  • Attendance up 120,000 at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
  • Nearly 400,000 attend Florida State Fair, midway revenue solid
  • Splash, play, repeat: Tech behind Splash Lagoon’s arcade success
  • Adventure Bay adding Hyperlight Slide for 2025
  • IISF Super Extravaganza and Trade Show lives up to its name
  • Attractions industry gathering draws 200 women, inspires future
  • Focus on the Horizon: Fun Spot America’s Frank Hamedl
  • More than 1,600 attend Pennsylvania Showmen/Fair convention
  • E&A’s International Aquatic Safety School excites and educates
  • International Ride Training IROC Camp sees significant growth
  • NWSC Safety Seminar concludes with good results, compliments … and much more!
Issue available for FREE with our Digital Edition!
Download FREE PDF of the issue!