Edaville Family Theme Park announces a once in a lifetime ride auction on Wednesday, April 30, 2025
By News Release | March 21, 2025
CARVER, Mass. — Edaville Family Theme Park today announced it will be hosting a ride auction on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as it prepares for a new exciting era in late 2025.
The popular family amusement park is going to be reimagined with many wonderful things to come toward the end of the year. As a result of this transformation, amusement rides will be available for auction on site at 10:30am on April 30th.
Contact Dan Satow of Norton of Michigan Auctioneers, Based in Coldwater Michigan, PO Box 279, Coldwater, MI 49036 or e-mail [email protected] or log onto www.spiethandsatow.com or call 517-617-1104.
Below is a list of iconic rides from Edaville that will be on sale during the April 30th auction:
- Zamperla Rides Including:
- Flying Turtles
- Crazy Bus
- Barnyard
- Willy The Whale
- Sky Tower
- Fire Brigade
- Mini Jet
- Aerial Ride
- Kiddie Ferris Wheel
- Rockin Tub
- Convoy
- Visa Spinning Lady Bug Coaster
- Allen Herschell Astronaut
- Clown Train
- SBF Balloon Drop
- AH Jolly Caterpillar
- 1986 Chance Carousel
- Eli Ferris Wheel (Dismantled)
- Eli Scrambler
- ARM Bone Shaker (T.M.)
- S & W Jet A Bout
- Sally, Den of Lost Thieves Dark Ride
- (2) Pirate Ship Rides (Dismantled)
- Tri Level Soft Play
- Shooting Gallery
- (20+/-) Animated Dinosaur Figures by World Fun Attractions