Edaville Family Theme Park announces a once in a lifetime ride auction on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

By | March 21, 2025

CARVER, Mass. — Edaville Family Theme Park today announced it will be hosting a ride auction on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as it prepares for a new exciting era in late 2025.

The popular family amusement park is going to be reimagined with many wonderful things to come toward the end of the year. As a result of this transformation, amusement rides will be available for auction on site at 10:30am on April 30th

Contact Dan Satow of Norton of Michigan Auctioneers, Based in Coldwater Michigan, PO Box 279, Coldwater, MI  49036 or e-mail [email protected] or log onto www.spiethandsatow.com or call 517-617-1104.

Below is a list of iconic rides from Edaville that will be on sale during the April 30th auction:

  • Zamperla Rides Including:
    • Flying Turtles
    • Crazy Bus
    • Barnyard
    • Willy The Whale
    • Sky Tower
    • Fire Brigade
    • Mini Jet
    • Aerial Ride
    • Kiddie Ferris Wheel
    • Rockin Tub
    • Convoy
  • Visa Spinning Lady Bug Coaster
  • Allen Herschell Astronaut
  • Clown Train
  • SBF Balloon Drop
  • AH Jolly Caterpillar
  • 1986 Chance Carousel
  • Eli Ferris Wheel (Dismantled)
  • Eli Scrambler
  • ARM Bone Shaker (T.M.)
  • S & W Jet A Bout
  • Sally, Den of Lost Thieves Dark Ride
  • (2) Pirate Ship Rides (Dismantled)
  • Tri Level Soft Play
  • Shooting Gallery
  • (20+/-) Animated Dinosaur Figures by World Fun Attractions