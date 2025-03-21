Edaville Family Theme Park announces a once in a lifetime ride auction on Wednesday, April 30, 2025

CARVER, Mass. — Edaville Family Theme Park today announced it will be hosting a ride auction on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, as it prepares for a new exciting era in late 2025.

The popular family amusement park is going to be reimagined with many wonderful things to come toward the end of the year. As a result of this transformation, amusement rides will be available for auction on site at 10:30am on April 30th.

Contact Dan Satow of Norton of Michigan Auctioneers, Based in Coldwater Michigan, PO Box 279, Coldwater, MI 49036 or e-mail [email protected] or log onto www.spiethandsatow.com or call 517-617-1104.

Below is a list of iconic rides from Edaville that will be on sale during the April 30th auction: