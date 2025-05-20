Splish Splash Water Park debuts new water play area, first-ever nighttime event, & park-wide enhancements in celebration of 35 seasons

CALVERTON, N.Y. — Opening Day is less than a week away at New York’s Largest Water Park, Splish Splash. The park officially opens for its 35th Season on Saturday, May 24 at 10 a.m. This year, park-goers are in store for a whole season of thrills and entertainment as the water park debuts the all-new Stingray Bay water play area, adds its first-ever night event, Neon Nights, and debuts an all-new luxury cabana experience.

Families will be hooked when the all-new splash-tastic water playground, Stingray Bay, opens for the 2025 Season. The new kid-friendly zone will offer guests more than 15 fun and silly ways to stay cool during their visit to Splish Splash. The all-new water playground will be decked out with three-pint sized water slides, six interactive spray features, five water play features, a dump bucket and fun for all to soak and spray.

New additions continue at Splish Splash with the debut of the park’s first ever night event, Neon Nights. Families will get to experience the park in a whole new light where they follow the lights and sounds through the bubble tunnel to Kahuna Bay wave pool where the action pulses in full vivid color. A live DJ will dial up the energy while visitors zip down some of their favorite slides in the dark. Families will splash in the middle of the wave pool surge, immersed in a full LED light show with dazzling special effects. Neon Nights will run each Friday and Saturday from July 11 through August 16 from 7 p.m. through 10 p.m.

Several themed events will also return to Splish Splash for the 2025 season. The park’s annual Kids Fest will kick off the event lineup weekends in June, Father’s Day Flop contest will take place on June 14, followed by Winter WonderlandandShark in the Park in July and Hero Appreciation Week in August.

Upgrades to the guest experience continue at New York’s Largest Water during its 35th season with the debut of two all-new luxury cabanas. Paradise Pavilion and Hang Ten Hideaway will be located right in front of the Kahuna Bay wave pool and will offer the perfect blend of sun and shade with comfortable seating, a dining room, kitchen area, dedicated cabana server, private shower, bar, and more.

In line with its commitment to inclusive experiences, the park is expanding its dedication to creating an inclusive and accessible environment for all guests and solidifying its position as a leader in accessibility within the water park industry. New for the 2025 Season, Splish Splash has become the first water park in North America to join the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, helping guests with non-visible disabilities feel seen and supported. This complements the park’s existing accreditation as a Certified Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

“We’re counting down the days until we welcome our guests for our 35th season,” said General Manager Mike Bengtson. “We are excited to offer guests an enhanced experience with the debut of Stingray Bay and our new Neon Nights event. Our partnership with Hidden Disabilities Sunflower demonstrates our ongoing efforts and dedication to make the park accessible and enjoyable for every guest. ”

Those interested in attending Opening Weekend can save $35 on Single Day Tickets now through June 2. Thrill seekers that want to enjoy Splish Splash all summer long, can purchase a 2025 Gold Season Pass for the price of a Silver Season Pass for a limited time.