Play Playground Las Vegas announces all-day New Year’s Eve kickoff

LAS VEGAS — Play Playground, Las Vegas’ most playful social game experience, announces its high-energy New Year’s Eve kickoff featuring unlimited access to all large-scale games, a specialty open bar package and more. Taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 31, Play Playground is the ultimate kickoff before the midnight countdown. Designed as the perfect starting point for a full night out, the experience invites guests to warm up their competitive spirit, toast to what’s next and play their way into the New Year before heading out to celebrate across the city. The experience offers three-hour packages providing unlimited access to 20+ larger-than-life physical games and nostalgic challenges as well as a three-hour specialty open bar. Packages are available in time blocks — 12 to 3 p.m., 3 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. — for $77 per person.

Guests can explore team-based challenges as well as festive interactive spaces crafted for connection and celebration, creating a vibrant setting that reflects Play Playground’s mission to help people reconnect through play. Each package includes three hours of unlimited game play, a three-hour specialty open bar, complimentary access to Duck Duck Boom!, expedited entry at the front entrance and a VIP keepsake lanyard and card.

“New Year’s Eve should feel playful, social and full of great memories, and that’s exactly what happens the moment people enter Play Playground,” said Jennifer Worthington, CEO and co-founder, Play Social Inc. “Our games make connection easy, the energy stays high and guests get to prepare for 2026 with a little friendly competition and connection.”

Play Playground is located on the Atrium Level at the Luxor Resort and Casino at 3900 S Las Vegas Blvd. Guests must be 21 or older to purchase the New Year’s Eve kickoff package.