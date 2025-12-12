New Mega Ozone Bowling is Intercard’s 31st with the company

ST. LOUIS — Intercard’s latest cashless technology is part of the fun at the newest Ozone Bowling FEC in Seville, Spain. The 129,000 square foot center is the largest in Europe and the 31st Ozone Bowling venue to use Intercard technology.

The €7m location is in the Aleste Plaza shopping centre in the eastern part of Seville. Called the Mega Ozone Bowling Seville, the location offers sports, entertainment and dining. It has 24 lanes of QubicaAMF tenpin bowling with a Neoverse high-tech entertainment system. The Intercard-equipped arcade features 120 of the latest games. There are also an electric go-karting track, a 10,000 square foot inflatable attraction and extensive food and beverage facilities.

“Ozone Bowling continues to innovate in the FEC space with their huge new center in Seville,” says Alberto Borrero, Intercard’s senior vice-president of international sales. “They use Intercard cashless technology in all 31 of their centers and we look forward to serving them again as they continue to expand their business.”