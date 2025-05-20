Carowinds opens waterpark season with new adults-only attraction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds’ Carolina Harbor Waterpark will open for the 2025 season on Saturday, May 24. Guests can enjoy the lore of the Carolina coast with resort-style amenities, downhome cuisine and over 25 rides and attractions sprawling across 27 acres starting Memorial Day Weekend through September.

New this year, Carowinds introduces Carolina Harbor Shore Club, an adults-only section of the water park that features Charlotte’s first swim-up bar, called Paul Metto’s Boathouse Bar. The 27,280 square-foot area offers a sophisticated retreat away from the park’s main attraction and includes:

A 3,577-square-foot pool

58 shaded chaise lounge chairs

Six luxury cabanas with a TV, min-fridge and dedicated concierge service

A lawn area with poolside games

“There’s a lot of excitement for Carolina Harbor Shore Club,” said Brian Oerding, Carowinds park manager. “It’s the first time we’ve provided an elevated, adults-only experience. We expect it will become a new guest favorite, adding value to our Season Pass and providing an oasis for our adult guests looking to enjoy summer in style.”

Entry to Carolina Harbor Waterpark is included with general admission to Carowinds.

For families and younger guests, Carowinds is providing 2025 Season Passholders with an early sneak peek for one of its major new attractions in Camp Snoopy. On May 24, 25, 31 and June 1, current Passholders will be treated to exclusive early ride time on Snoopy’s Racing Railway from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This new family roller coaster launches guests from zero to 27 mph on a course filled with thrilling dips and exciting turns.

Memorial Day Discounts & Military Appreciation Days

Now through May 26, guests can keep the fun going all summer with a discounted 2025 Silver Season Pass, which includes unlimited visits and free parking through Labor Day for only $99. Only available online at carowinds.com, this limited-time offer provides a 20% discount and pays for itself in less than two visits.

Carowinds will also provide free park admission to all active military personnel and veterans during Memorial Day Weekend, May 23 to 26. Additionally, up to six discounted admission tickets can be purchased for accompanying friends and families in advanced at carowinds.com. Free admission for active or retired military personnel can be redeemed at the front entrance during Military Appreciation Days. A valid military ID is required.