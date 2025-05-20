Six Flags Over Georgia open daily starting Friday, May 23

MABLETON, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia officially kicks off the summer season this Friday, May 23. The park will operate daily through July 29 with a bold lineup of live entertainment, immersive experiences and meaningful community celebrations.

Headlining the summer season is Summerbration, happening daily from May 31 through July 29. This ultimate celebration of all things summer transforms the park into a kaleidoscope of color with five immersive zones, bold décor and the return of Surfin’ USA, a Broadway-caliber show, now located inside the historic Crystal Pistol Music Hall.

Summerbration features the all-new SPLASH! Water Parade, performing daily June 21 to July 6. The parade brings high-energy entertainment with a refreshing twist, featuring five colorful floats and a quirky crew of performers. This one-of-a-kind parade delivers everything from a light mist to a full splash, providing the ultimate way for families to beat the heat.

Military Appreciation Days, May 23 – 26

Six Flags Over Georgia is hosting Military Appreciation Days during Memorial Day Weekend, May 23 to 26. During these select dates, all active military personnel and veterans receive free park admission. Additionally, up to six discounted admission tickets can be purchased in advance online.

Free admission for active or retired military personnel can only be redeemed day of and in person at the front entrance of the park. Discounted admission tickets for friends and family must be purchased in advance online at sixflags.com/overgeorgia. Valid military ID is required.

Hurricane Harbor Atlanta, May 24 – August 3

Hurricane Harbor Atlanta, Six Flags Over Georgia’s in-park water park, opens for the season on Saturday, May 24. Families can cool down all summer long with thrilling water slides, a 2,000-square-foot water playground and the Calypso Bay Wave Pool. Access to Hurricane Harbor Atlanta is included with general admission to Six Flags Over Georgia.

Pride Month Celebration, June 1 – 30

Six Flags Over Georgia is proud to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month. Throughout the park, guests can enjoy Pride-themed photo ops and a rainbow LED light show, Splash of Color, displayed inside a walkthrough tunnel.

Additionally, the park is partnering with Lost-n-Found Youth, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that exists to end homelessness for LGBTQ+ youth. A portion of Pride merchandise proceeds collected in June will be donated to the organization. Pride merchandise is available to purchase at various retail locations in-park.

Juneteenth, June 19

Six Flags Over Georgia is celebrating Juneteenth with R&B Bingo located at JB’s Sports Bar & Grille from 2 to 4 p.m. Guests are invited to join Melanin Coaster Network, a coaster enthusiast group dedicated to bringing people together, for an afternoon of games, good vibes and smooth R&B sounds.

Star-Spangled Nights, July 4 – 5

The park is celebrating the 4th of July with a breathtaking fireworks display synchronized to patriotic music. Returning this year is the VIP Fireworks Party. VIP admission includes after-hours access to Hurricane Harbor Atlanta, an all-you-can-eat buffet and premium fireworks viewing.

For more information on park events, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

The Best Way to Play: 2025 Season Pass

Guests can keep the fun going all summer long with a 2025 Season Pass, offering unlimited visits and exclusive perks like free parking and in-park discounts. During Six Flags Over Georgia’s Memorial Day Sale, a 2025 Season Pass can be purchased for as low as $55. This limited time offer ends May 26 and is available online only at sixflags.com/overgeorgia.