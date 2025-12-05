Play Social Inc. announces Phil Royle as new Chief Executive Officer

LAS VEGAS — Play Social Inc., the creator of the Play Playground social game experience with locations in Las Vegas and Nashville, announces the appointment of Phil Royle as its new chief executive officer, beginning Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. A veteran of Merlin Entertainments with more than 25 years of international attractions development experience, Royle will lead Play Social Inc.’s evolution as the company positions Play Playground for expansion into additional U.S. and global markets.

As Play Social Inc.’s flagship social game destination, Play Playground was developed to help guests experience the power of play through larger-than-life physical games, nostalgic challenges and a high-energy food and beverage program. Each venue blends playful competition with social spaces, specialty cocktails and memorable, shareable moments — fostering an environment where connection comes naturally and friendly rivalry sparks genuine joy.

Royle’s career achievements include driving major attraction projects from concept to opening. He began his career at Chessington World of Adventures and the London Eye in the United Kingdom. He later relocated to North America, where he contributed to the development of seven Gateway Attractions, including LEGOLAND Discovery Centers in New York, Georgia and Texas.

He went on to hold key roles, including vice president of LEGOLAND development & operations, and later became the first employee of LEGOLAND New York Resort, where he secured large-scale community and state support and guided the project through its approval and early operational stages. His leadership also extended across international markets through major development roles at LEGOLAND Korea Resort and LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort.

As he assumes the role, Play Social Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Worthington will transition into an ongoing strategic position as a board member, continuing to champion the company’s creative vision and long-term trajectory.

“We are excited to welcome Phil as Play Social’s CEO,” said Worthington. “He embraces our philosophy on the importance of play as a means of connection and shares our excitement about delivering larger-than-life experiences. Under his leadership, we look forward to bringing Play Playground’s theatrical hospitality to additional markets, enabling more communities to rediscover the magic and wonder of play.” Added Erik Anderson, Founder and CEO, WestRiver Group, and Chairman, Play Social Inc., “Phil clearly brings outstanding experience in growing the global footprint of location-based entertainment brands. He brings the perspective and vision needed to position Play Social for successful expansion, and our entire company feels energized to welcome him at the helm.”