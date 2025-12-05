Legoland New York Resort’s tree lighting featuring Lego Masters is Saturday

LEGOLAND New York Resort’s Holiday Bricktacular is in full swing and on Saturday, Dec. 6, the family theme park in Goshen will officially light the iconic 35-foot-tall LEGO tree, made from more than 364,000 LEGO bricks. Adding to the excitement, Brickmaster Amy and LEGO Masters Season 5 winners will join in the celebration as this year’s special guests to light the tree!

Brickmaster Amy, design lead at The LEGO Group and judge on LEGO Masters, will be joined by LEGO Masters Season 5 winners Ian and Sage Summers, along with runners up Ben Grayson, Michael Grayson, Anthony Amoo, and Joe Cherwink. In addition to helping light the LEGO tree during the ceremony, the LEGO Masters contestants will unveil their Season 5 winning builds, which will be on display at LEGOLAND New York Resort moving forward. They will also offer a meet and greet with fans visiting the Park at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

This year’s Holiday Bricktacular celebration at LEGOLAND New York transformed the Park into a winter wonderland. Families are invited to unwrap the joy of the holiday season with glice skating, a Holiday Headquarters with LEGO Santa meet and greets, holiday LEGO characters and shows, a giant LEGO tree, festive treats and more! Holiday activities run on all open days through Jan. 3, 2026.