Scuba Claus dives into the ‘SEA’son at Sea Life Grapevine

Ho Ho H20! Sea Life Grapevine is diving into the holidays with a special underwater appearances from Scuba Claus in the only 360 degree ocean tunnel in Texas, filled with sharks, stingrays and even rescued sea turtles.

Guests can enjoy the festive fun among the fish at 11:00am on select Saturdays in December. There will even be a special dive on Christmas Eve at 11:00am for guests looking to say hi to Santa one more time before the big day (Full list of dates below). Plus, guests can find out from Scuba Claus himself if they made it on the Naughty or Nice list this year!