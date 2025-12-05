The Winter Music Series returns to Dollywood’s Dreammore Resort and Spa

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A lineup of talented performers is set to take the stage during this year’s Winter Music Series, creating unforgettable memories at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa. Sounds of unique and harmonious melodies fill the Smoky Mountain air as event guests enjoy a series of country music performances in an intimate setting.

The 2026 Winter Music Series is a ticketed event open to both resort guests and non-resort guests, providing an extraordinary experience during select winter weekends throughout Januray, February and March. Each performance begins at 7 p.m.

The event kicks off on Friday, Jan. 30-31 with performances from Mark Wills. With eight Top Ten hits under his belt, Wills has recorded Gold and Platinum albums, and his song “19 Somethin’” spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. He also is known for his hits “Don’t Laugh at Me,” “Jacob’s Ladder” and “Places I’ve Never Been.”

Grammy award-winning country artist Linda Davis returns to the Winter Music Series Feb. 6-7. Her duet with Reba McEntire, “Does He Love You,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard country charts and won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. Davis has recorded more than 15 singles and has acquired three Grammy wins in her career.

Aaron Tippin’s undeniable talent takes center stage during Valentine’s Day weekend, Feb 13-14. Tippin’s debut single “You’ve Got to Stand for Something” became a popular anthem for American soldiers fighting in the Gulf War, establishing him as a distinct act tailored for the American working class. His achievements over the years include one platinum album and six gold albums. His other well-known singles include “Kiss This,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio” and “Workin’ Man’s Ph. D.”

T. Graham Brown brings his soulful blend of country music to guests when he returns to DreamMore Resort Feb. 20-21. With his background in film, stage and television, Brown possesses a unique perspective on storytelling and songwriting, producing multiple top 10 hits and three number one songs. Brown’s chart-topping songs include “Drowning in Memories,” Hell and High Water” and “Don’t Go to Strangers.”

Grammy and Emmy Award-Winning artist John Berry makes his Winter Music Series debut Feb. 27-28. The singer-songwriter became a staple on the country charts in the 1990s with country favorites including “Your Love Amazes Me,” Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “She’s Taken a Shine.”

Ruby Leigh, one of the stars of Season 24 of “The Voice,” closes out the concert series March 6-7. Her impressive audition on the show prompted all four judges to turn their chairs in an effort to have the singer on their team. She enthusiastically picked country star Reba McEntire as her coach, and her natural and remarkable voice led her to finish as runner-up in her season.