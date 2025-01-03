NAARSO to offer 16 hours of Spanish-language amusement ride inspection courses at the 38th Annual Safety Seminar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials (NAARSO) is excited to announce the addition of 16-hours of comprehensive amusement ride inspection courses conducted entirely in Spanish at its 38th Annual Safety Seminar. These will occur from Monday, January 27, to Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at the Hilton Charlotte Airport in Charlotte, NC.

NAARSO, a non-profit organization committed to promoting safety within the amusement industry, invites traveling shows, amusement parks, water parks, and other facilities to have team members attend this who are involved with the inspection of amusement rides and whose first language is Spanish. This new educational offering is designed to provide fundamental training across multiple disciplines involved in inspecting amusement rides and devices, including:

Electronics

Hydraulics

Industry Standards

Ride Inspection Techniques

And more!

The courses will be available in both virtual and in-person formats. Limited in-person seating is available for up to 40 participants.

Course Pricing:

Virtual: $150.00 for NAARSO members; $250.00 for non-members

In-person: $300.00 (for the Spanish courses only)

Please note that pricing for testing is separate, and testing will be conducted online. Attendees who wish to attend the rest of the safety seminar Wednesday January 29th through Friday January 30th, 2025, will need to pay the full safety seminar registration price. The Spanish- language courses will only be offered on Monday and Tuesday.

Scholarship Opportunities: NAARSO is offering two in-person and two virtual scholarships for this course, ensuring accessibility for those who qualify. Registration Information: Registration for this unique opportunity opens on January 2, 2025. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.