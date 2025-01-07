Deborah Eicher appointed to European Manufacturers & Suppliers Subcommittee 2025

Deborah Eicher, International Sales & Marketing Director at Swiss based RES RIDES, has been selected to serve on the IAAPA European & Middle East (EMEA) M&S Subcommittee beginning in January 2025. The EMEA M&S subcommittee is a constituency volunteer committee of industry leaders that represents manufacturers and supplier members of IAAPA.

“I am honoured to be selected as a member of the EMEA IAAPA M&S Subcommittee and I look forward to putting my 20+ years’ experience in the attractions industry and trade show space to work for the EMEA M&S constituency,” says Deborah.

The EMEA M&S Subcommittee develops programs and services for the constituency, recruits manufacturing and supplier members, and recommends strategies for expos in the region including venues for future show locations.

Deborah is currently serving as a IAAPA Honor Awards Judging Task Force Committee Member that is responsible for judging the Best Digital Marketing and Best Social Media in the Marketing Category. The awards will be presented at the IAAPA Honors at Europa-Park, April 28-30, 2025.

Deborah Eicher has an MBA and an ICAE and is a past member of the IAAPA Foundation Board of Directors and the Global IAAPA M&S Committee.