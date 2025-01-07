Grammy winner T-Pain, pop superstar Joe Jonas and Colombian singer Juanes to headline live concerts on select nights during Universal Orlando Resort’s Mardi Gras 2025 Celebration

ORLANDO — Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to celebrate 30 years of Mardi Gras from February 1 through March 30 during Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, featuring an all-new menu of mouth-watering international cuisine, a spectacular parade with colorful floats and – on select nights – live concerts by the biggest names in music. And guests can enjoy all the fun as part of regular theme park admission to Universal Studios Florida.

Here is an overview of what’s in store at this year’s celebration:

STAR-STUDDED MARDI GRAS CONCERT LINEUP

This year’s star-studded concert series will feature 12 live performances by some of the most popular musical artists from across the globe – including GRAMMY- winning artist T-Pain, global pop superstar Joe Jonas and Latin GRAMMY-winning artist Juanes. Live performances will take place on select nights at the Music Plaza Stage inside Universal Studios Florida, following the Mardi Gras parade. See below for the complete concert line-up.